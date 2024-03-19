Corn Flakes: March Madness, Rhule, and Leblanc

It always throws me off when I’m watching or talking about a college sport post season and my kids don’t know what I’m talking about. And then I realize that because they are 10 and 7, they have not lived through very many Nebraska post seasons (with the exception of volleyball).

They’ve been asking me for a couple weeks now if it was March Madness each time that the Husker men or women were playing. They now understand that we are finally in “March Madness” and they are pumped. I hope they get many more post season experiences in the years to come.

Now, I’ve got to get my bracket ready. What upsets are you going to call?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule surprised AD Trev Alberts left - ESPN

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said he was surprised and disappointed the two men who brought him to Nebraska - university president Ted Carter and AD Trev Alberts - are gone so soon.

Nebraska interim AD Dennis Leblanc reacts to busy first week

Dennis Leblanc quickly agreed to serve as interim A.D. “I love this place … It’s an honor and privilege to be asked to step in during this time.”

Huskers in the NFL: Stanley Morgan Jr. finds new home in the NFC

Former University of Nebraska Football standout Stanley Morgan Jr. has found a new home in the National Football League.

Takeaways from presser day with 3 key Huskers

What three key Huskers had to say with spring ball a week away.

NU Taking its Volleyball âShowâ to Kearney | Local News | themindencourier.com

It’s not Sin City, but Nebraska volleyball will take the excitement and bright lights of a Husker volleyball match to Kearney this spring.

Hoiberg felt the emotions when the Huskers had their name called

Nebraska's coach found space by himself to take in the moment Sunday when the Huskers heard the good news.

Billie Andrews Named Big Ten Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

Elsewhere

2024 NCAA Tournament bracket South Regional: March Madness predictions, upsets, players to watch - CBSSports.com

No. 1 seed Houston faces a tricky corner of the bracket as South Regional action starts this week

2024 March Madness bracket picks: NCAA Tournament Cinderella teams to consider when filling out your bracket - CBSSports.com

Here are the best picks in each region to win your heart -- and, OK, maybe your office pool, too

Why March Madness belongs to the women: Star players, big ratings make it tourney to watch - The Athletic

The women's game is ascending while the men's is in a transient period. What's led to the shift?

Colleges with best football, men's basketball coach tandems: Kentucky, Kansas, Alabama lead the pack - CBSSports.com

Two basketball blue bloods vie for the top spot of the best coach pairings for football and men's hoops