Wrestling: Manning Talks Controversial “Gamesmanship” Tweets

Last week when the NCAA announced the at-large bids to the NCAA tournament, one name was conspicuously missing — Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson.

Ranked #18 in the country at 174 pounds, Wilson is the highest ranked wrestler in the country to have been left out of the NCAA tournament which takes 33 guys at all ten weights for a total of 330 wrestlers.

Obviously, Nebraska’s coaches were upset that their guy was snubbed and didn’t qualify for nationals — he competed at NCAAs the last two seasons while wrestling at 165 pounds. This year, he’s 16-12 on the season after facing a brutal gauntlet in the Big Ten, often wrestling some of the best in the county to close decisions.

The big rub is that Wilson owns a head-to-head win over Jared Simma of UNI who received an at-large birth and is seeded 28th this weekend. As assistant coach Tervel Dlagnev pointed out, head-to-head was listed as the NCAA’s first criteria in choosing at-large births.

Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning went a step further, calling out Penn State’s history of not disclosing injuries to their top wrestlers in seeding meetings. Then as top seeds, these guys don’t wrestle the tournament and the entire bracket can get turned upside down, much like Carter Starocci at Big Tens. He was the 1-seed and injury-defaulted out of the tournament without wrestling a match. To Manning, this is a way to manipulate the current system, and he would like to see some real changes.

So, I sat down with Manning recently and talked at length about his tweets and the response to them.

“In 2017, we evidently made a rule that you have to wrestle twice (at conference),” Manning said. “Well, shaking hands is wrestling? That’s a joke, so we really haven’t changed anything.”

Starocci, a three-time NCAA champion went on to earn an at-large bid at 174 pounds, likely leaving Wilson on the bubble without a spot at nationals. In his tweets (see below), Manning referenced an instance in 2017 where the severity of Nick Suriano’s injury wasn’t revealed in seeding meetings at Big Tens or NCAAs, leaving him as a high seed who didn’t compete in either tournament.

In the 2017 Big Ten Wreslting seeding meeting, former Michigan head coach Joe McFarland and former head coach Barry Davis (both men, I have great respect for personally and professionally) asked PSU coaches “Is Nick Suriano wrestling?” Part 1 — Mark Manning (@Coach_Manning) March 13, 2024

(He had injured his ankle late in the season) PSU responded, “Well we’re going to evaluate tomorrow”. The coaches had to seed Nick #1, he had earned it. The next day, Nick forfeited, went home and then came to NCAA’s. Part 2 — Mark Manning (@Coach_Manning) March 13, 2024

had a great seed but again forfeited and never wrestled in either tournament. This “gamemanship” by PSU effected the bracket in both tournaments and took away someone else’s opportunity to compete at the 2017 NCAA tournament at 125. Part 3 — Mark Manning (@Coach_Manning) March 13, 2024

Nick had broken his ankle and had no intention in competing in either tourney. This is what we’re dealing with in consideration to seeding and qualification spots. Part 4 — Mark Manning (@Coach_Manning) March 13, 2024

In 2017, Nick Suriano injured his ankle and was seeded second at Big Tens, only to injury default out. In Manning’s eyes, that move to not disclose the extent of the injury was detrimental to the bracket as a whole. Then it happened again at NCAAs where Penn State wouldn’t say whether he was healthy enough to compete, so he was seeded third but medically forfeited out of the tournament and didn’t wrestle a match.

“They screwed the bracket that year at Big Tens and screwed it at nationals,” Manning said.

Manning’s entire gripe is that the system is broken if a guy can occupy a top seed when he’s known to be injured going into seeding, gets a top seed and doesn’t wrestle. It just so happens that Penn State has produced the most recent and glaring examples of this.

“I recruited the guy (Suriano) three times so I’ve been to his house and he’s been here to train three times – love the kid. I reached out to (Nick and his dad Bob Suriano) ahead of time (before the tweet), but it was about the process,” Manning said. “If you have a hurt guy, be honest about it so we know not to seed him at 1 or 2. It’s about the seeding and being honest when you come into a seeding meeting. It was nothing about Nick, it was about the process of people gaming the seeding. It wasn’t about Carter Starocci or anything, it was about that nothing changes.”

The string of tweets by Manning got a lot of run on Twitter and wrestling podcasts all over, most notable responses by Penn State alums Bo Nickal and Matt McCutcheon who were on that 2017 team with Suriano. Both expressed that Manning’s account of events was not true with McCutcheon calling Manning’s gamesmanship claim “laughable”.

This thread is not true. It’s actually funny. I still remember watching nick wrestle with Cael in the “Dojo”the day before weigh ins testing his ankle out in an attempt to wrestle. To call it “gamesmanship” is laughable https://t.co/mLobIjIO7V — Matt McCutcheon (@mm_mccutcheon) March 13, 2024

“I’ve talked to Nick and his dad several times and I’m pretty sure he wasn’t practicing because I know Nick Suriano. The thing is with Nick Suriano – when I recruited him, he did 100 push-ups right in front of me in the kitchen while his mom was cooking. The guy’s intense and committed,” Manning said. “‘Oh, ‘He was practicing.’ Oh, okay. He was practicing what? Checkers? Hey Bo (Nickal), what was he doing then?

“The NCAA tournament? Come on. He was practicing? Then why didn’t he wrestle? I know Nick Suriano and he would have wrestled. He’d bite your ear off to wrestle, so it’s nothing about Nick, and I love Nick Suriano, it’s about the process. And that just shows how people are gaming it.”

For Manning, a perfect example of how things should be handled in this type of circumstance was how Minnesota handled things in 2010 when three-time All-American Dustin Schlatter injured his knee before the conference tournament. Then Minnesota coach J Robinson disclosed the injury and said to seed Schlatter at 12.

“I remember one year because the Minnesota coaches told me that Dustin Schlatter tore up his knee. Came to Big Tens, and they said ‘Seed him 12th.’ That’s being transparent because Dustin Schlatter was obviously a three-time All-American and it was his senior year,” Manning said. “That’s just the right thing to do, not ‘Well, we don’t know, we’re going to evaluate tomorrow.’ Well, the guy didn’t wrestle in either tournament. There’s a reason why the guy didn’t wrestle. Minnesota handled it the right way – they came in and said it.”

I think we can all agree that there are plenty of things about the at-large and seeding processes that need fixing after looking at some of this year’s brackets, and Manning wants to see some change. Whether you like him or not, there’s one thing that’s certain about Mark Manning – he will always fight for his guys.