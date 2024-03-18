Monday Night Therapy: NCAA Tourney Time! Matt Rhule Gives A Presser!!! - Tonight at 8 PM Central

There is so much to talk about this week.

Continued fallout and discussion of Trev Alberts leaving for Texas A&M - thrown directly in our face because the NCAA selection committees for both men’s and women’s basketball has chosen to put Nebraska up against the Texas A&M Aggies in both sports in the opening round of the NCAA tourneys.

Matt Rhule had his opening press conference today for spring football, and boy was it a doozy. He wants to be in Nebraska. His son is going to school at UNL and his wife is starting a business in Lincoln. Is that proof enough?

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s the NCAA Wrestling Championship coming up this week. There’s Nebraska baseball.

There’s a whole lot of fun going on. It’s an amazing time to be alive.

Get a T-shirt!!!!

Go here!