Monday Meanderings of a Nebraska Baseball Fan: Shockers and Colonels

Shockers and Colonels, Oh Boy!

Nicholls – technically Nicholls State, but they prefer to be called Nicholls – rolled into Lincoln from Thibodaux, Louisiana sporting a 17 and 3 record. Wichita State was sitting at 9-5 when the Cornhuskers met up with them earlier in the week, including wins over Iowa, Long Beach State, and one of last year’s College World Series qualifiers, Oral Roberts. Nebraska took a bite out of both teams and go into their second five game week of baseball sporting a 13-5 record of their own.

Wichita State is a team in transition. Ever since the legendary Gene Stephenson was fired in 2013, the program has sought solid footing. Having been to the CWS seven times and the NCAA tournament 26 under Stephenson, the program has not made the post-season under two coaches, Todd Butler or former Shocker great Erik Wedge. Last season, another Shocker alum and successful coach at Charlotte, Loren Hibbs, was name interim coach after Wedge resigned. Despite posting a winning record and putting together some solid recruits, Hibbs was let go. In some respects, Nebraska was the beneficiary pulling in assistant coach Mike Sirianni and a couple of players previously committed to the Shockers, Ty Horn and Will Jesske.

Nebraska has to win midweek games this season if they want to have any chance to play beyond the B1G tournament. In game one in Wichita, veteran lefthander Will Walsh took the mound and went six innings in an 8-6 win. It was a good battle, though the Cornhusker bullpen almost let it slip away late. Most important, it was a midweek win against a name program.

On Wednesday, freshman pitcher Ryan Harrahill from Elkhorn North made his first appearance on the mound as a college pitcher, starting against the Shockers. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily giving up four runs on four hits, and the infield let him down with two errors adding to a miserable first inning. The game in essence was over an inning later when sophomore Caleb Clark came in and surrendered five runs on three hits. Those nine runs held as Nebraska was only able to come up with three of their own in the second half of the game for a series split with the Shockers.

The three-game series sweep against the Nicholls Colonels provided a good look at where Nebraska is at right now as a baseball team. The Friday night game was the most critical of the weekend, as they often are. Nebraska faced an All-American pitcher and one of the top offensive teams in the country. I don’t remember when I have seen a batting order with so many .400 and high .300 hitters after twenty games. This was a huge challenge for the Cornhuskers coming on the heels of perhaps their worst team performance of the season in Wichita.

Drew Christo battled on the mound for five innings, throwing much better than a week ago, and while Tucker Timmerman struggled and gave up three runs, the next four pitchers ruled the day. All of the top end relievers made an appearance in this game to help with the save. The offense showed patience and finally got to Jacob Mayers with Josh Caron driving in five of the teams seven runs. Both teams battled to the end and Nebraska prevailed.

Game two was a shellacking. Nebraska showed up with their bats on fire and Brett Sears was able to navigate the high-powered Colonel offense and hold them in check. Will Walsh got the start at first base in this one. Tyler Stone had cooled just a little bit at the plate lately and I suppose that the coaching staff just figured it was time to give Walsh another start. Well, he delivered in a huge way with a home run, a double and a single, along with a walk and three RBI. That, and the relentless and disciplined attach at the plate by the rest of the team was the story. A 16-0 win is impressive, especially the fact that a team at potent as Nicholls did not score a single run. Amazing win for the Big Red.

That brought us to Championship Sunday, a cool and windy day at the ballpark, though a good crowd did turn out, perhaps enticed by free Irish green t-shirts to honor St. Patrick. Nebraska was a little slow getting their offense started, but give credit to Colonel starter Michael Quevedo. The lefthander was spot on for the first three innings of the game, placing his pitches where he wanted and silencing Nebraska’s bats. Freshman Tyler Horn had a good first inning, but then found it difficult to throw strikes without putting them right over the middle of the plate. Nicholls jumped on that and went up early 3-0. However, Will Walsh once again lead the charge and Nebraska’s offense caught fire. Before you knew it the Big Red had runs on the board and the bullpen was shutting down the Colonels. Final score: 11-3 and a series sweep.

On the week Nebraska went 4-1, extending their record to 13-5. In the upcoming week they have five home games, with single contests against Omaha and North Dakota State Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, and then a three-game series on the weekend against New Mexico State. Running the table is not out of the realm of possibility.

Go With Your Gut!

Before any other sport latched on to data-driven decision-making, baseball was out in front. It has always been a statistics-based sports, but baseball analytics and sabermetrics pretty much dominate every aspect of the game. Lineup decisions, positioning of defensive players, and pitch-calling are all impacted by what the numbers say.

Being an old-school guy, one of the things that has baffled me for quite a few years is what I believe is an overuse of situational or match-up pitching decisions. I don’t know what the numbers may say for an individual pitcher against right- or left-handed batters, but when you have a guy on the mound that is cruising along, making good pitches and getting outs, why pull him for a guy that throws with the other arm just because of the hitter coming up? We’ve seen this a lot at Nebraska, and I still don’t get it, regardless of what the odds say. For instance, in one of the Wichita State games righthander Evan Borst had just struck out two hitters and was pulled for lefty Jackson Brockett, and, four runs were scored.

Like anything, when a move works, the coach looks great and when it fails, he opens himself to criticism. And of course, we never know how it would have turned out if the change wasn’t made. However, a lot of gut decisions have worked out pretty well over the years and I wish coaches relied on their own more than what they do.

While I’m questioning coaching decisions with pitchers, I’ve seen a few freshmen pitchers take the mound in recent years who really struggle and before you know it, they’re down three or four runs and a huge hole has been dug. They often don’t even have a guy start warming up until three runs have scored and a threat exists for even more disaster. Why don’t they have a guy in the bullpen stretched and ready warm up in case things go down the tubes real fast for the youngster? At least then the hole might not get so deep. Note: Coach Childress must have heard me posing this question because he had a pitcher stretching and ready to start throwing right away on Sunday in Ty Horn’s start.

How About a Little Help Out There!

I’m sure that it is a matter of coincidence, but I am wondering why the team has made so many errors behind the young starters when they are on the mound. Specifically, I am talking about starts by sophomore Caleb Clark, and freshmen Ty Horn and Ryan Harrahill. I still include Clark in this group as he really has not put in many innings since he joined the team a year ago. In Horn’s first start, he gave up four runs against South Alabama in large part because of errors by Ben Columbus and Rhett Stokes. Harrahill had already made his bed, but another error by Stokes resulted in one more run. Early in the season against Oklahoma, Caleb Clark contributed his own error that contributed to a run. In some respects, when the defense needed to step up the most, they ended up contributing to the problem.

All of this said, let’s talk about bigger picture with young pitchers at Nebraska. We saw Clark come in last year with all kinds of accolades and incredible potential, but he was not very good. This year, his stuff is amazing when he had confidence, but boy he struggles to put hitters away when he is ahead in the count and once something goes wrong, he has rarely been able to right the ship. I overheard an old sage that has watched a lot of ball over his days say “we have a Caleb Clark problem.” Yes, we do. The kid has great stuff and I am sure in the bullpen he can amaze. However, that has yet to transfer to games and I have to believe he is testing the patience of the coaching staff.

Tucker Timmerman has been the most confident, and thus most successful of the freshmen pitchers thus far in the season. He has been called upon in tight situations and for the most part has come through. He has been beaten up a bit, but from what I can see he has that water off a duck’s back mentality.

There are some freshmen that we have not yet seen, and most likely are in line to redshirt in order to further develop. When I see Ian Regal and Carson Jasa during infield warmups, they are a couple of gangly young men that look like they need a little more meat on their bones. I haven’t seen Brooks Kneifl yet, but my guess is that he is in the same category.

It is interesting to me that we see freshmen on other teams have success, and it has been a while since one has been able to step up and make an impact at Nebraska. Perhaps we are not getting the elite throwers and rather are pulling guys from the next tier that are going to take a little time to develop. I am going to guess that Harrahill will get another shot this week as Bolt and Childress seem to give pitchers a second chance when things go bad the first time, and if that happens, I hope he capitalizes.

How About That Bullpen!

Still on the subject of pitching, we got a good look at Nebraska’s bullpen this week. Wednesday Nebraska used seven relievers after the second inning and they were very good and put up a shutout the rest of the game. Friday, they used five after the fifth when Christo left and they had to really battle, but hung on. Sunday, they used four and they were arguably the key to the game. The bullpen is becoming a strength of this team

There was also a little crazy this week as well. In Game 1 versus Nicholls, Nebraska pitching combined for seven wild pitches . . . SEVEN! This is nuts and it was so ridiculous that in one instance, Mason McConnaughey got a strikeout on what was ruled a wild pitch, and as it squirted away from catcher Josh Caron, a runner scored from third and the batter was safe at first.

In Game 2, Nicholls used a total of eight pitchers who gave up a combined nine walks and hit seven Nebraska batters. SEVEN! Sixteen free passes is not in the equation for success.

Hotter Than Hot!

Rhett Stokes has now recorded 43 at-bats this season so we can take his batting average a little more serious. He is hitting .442, only behind Will Walsh on the team who has only had nine at-bats. This kid from New Mexico is as hot as one can get with 19 hits and six doubles, tying for the team lead for the latter with Dylan Carey.

I liked Will Jesske at second base in Cayden Brumbaugh’s absence, but he was most definitely playing out of position. Now that Stokes is more than holding his own at the plate, I think it is going to be hard to unseat him from that position. Brumbaugh might even find it difficult when he gets cleared to start throwing again.

They’re Called Pants!

There is a lot that I can say about fashion this week, but I will keep it to a minimum. Nebraska looked great with their home rotation, though I missed the pinstripes a little bit.

Wichita State came out in all black on Tuesday, which is definitely very softball in appearance. I don’t hate it, but them swapping out the black pants for white ones on Wednesday for that traditional Shocker look was much better.

I have three issues with Nicholls. The pettiest is that I get superstition and all, but that wearing of sweat-stained faded caps is so 2019 and when relief pitcher Nico Saltaformaggio strolled out in the seventh inning with what was basically a nasty looking pink hat, I though give me a break. Get a new cap!

I am not a camo guy, period. To say that it honors the military is a bit disingenuous when camo is not part of their formal attire. There are other ways to do this than putting on a camo top that looks ridiculous with solid grey pants. The Colonels wore red tops and black tops with grey pants the first two games. All greys would have been just fine.

Will Bolt has continued a tradition at Nebraska started by his coach, Dave Van Horn. Back in the day, Van Horn decided that they team was going to be uniform with their uniforms, specifically the pants and socks. The decision was made to wear the pants high, stopping a little below the knee, and the socks long. Bolt has done the same. I’m okay with that, though I still like the old stirrup look and pants down around the calf better. It does look good to see all of the players dressed the same.

However, this short pants look has gotten out of hand, thanks to Hunter Pence, who when he was with the San Francisco Giants, decided to pull his pants up over the top of his knees. That isn’t baseball! Heck, football players are doing it now. Leave that to bicycle riders on the Tour de France! Jaxon Hallmark and Cam Chick were the first Nebraska players to go with the long shorts look, and now a few like Josh Caron and Ty Horn wear them that way. However, Narvin Book from Nicholls has taken it to a whole new level of ugly . . . very short pants, tights, and then socks. What the hell!