Matt Rhule Says All The Right Things About Nebraska

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule had his introductory spring press conference today and BOY HOWDY does he know how to talk to a fanbase.

You might argue that the biggest storyline this week will be Nebraska’s two basketball teams who are slated to play against Texas A&M in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

This isn’t happen chance, given the news that athletic director Trev Alberts left for Aggieville earlier this month.

There’s been a lot of comments on social media (mostly from crank pots or chain-yanking Iowa fans I’m guessing) that it won’t be long until Rhule follows Alberts out the door.

NO, says Matt Rhule. He says exactly what you want to hear:

Rhule says that he's sending his son to Nebraska next fall and that his wife is opening a business in Lincoln because they believe in this state.



He continues with an extensive statement about what he sees for Nebraska ahead.



"We must have vision for the future," Rhule says. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) March 18, 2024

You can laugh (or cry) and say, “That’s what he’s supposed to say”, but BY GOD one thing you cannot argue with is that Rhule is both an adult, and an example of how to handle a sticky situation professionally.

Rhule chose the high road when dealing with the Alberts situation by saying this:

Matt Rhule said he is "really sad to see Trev and Angie go," and also added that he was more than just a great boss but that they will always be friends.



I am the first and only to tweet this information.

About the men’s and women’s basketball team playing Texas A&M?

He pegs that bullseye too:

Matt Rhule on the men's and women's NCAA Tournament games against Texas A&M:



"I can say this because I'm the football coach, I'm mad we're playing Texas A&M in both games because now the games are about the AD leaving. It's not about our players. Our players deserve the games to… — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) March 18, 2024

Then there’s some actual football talk as outlined by this fine Twitter account.

Note that you might not see Rahmir Johnson or Gabe Irvin Jr in the spring game.

Coach Matt Rhule Spring Press Conference Notes



-sad that Trev and Angie left - “More than just a great boss”

-Trev left the place better than where he found it

-The way you win in college athletics is to “invest”

-“you don’t get a return until you’ve invested”

-Coach Rhule… — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) March 18, 2024

I transcribed the first 12 minutes of his presser. He mentioned just about every coach and major player on every other team. He mentioned administrators. He said good things about them because that’s what Matt Rhule does.

Matt Rhule is the epitome of a person who believes that “if you go through life looking for shit, what do you think you’re going to find?”

He wants Nebraska to be a place other coaches or staff come to for advice:

I called Kirby Smart last week and asked him if I could come down and visit Georgia. We sent our performance nutrition people down to see Florida and Alabama. I want people coming here. When Julie was the head dietician at Temple and she was putting together a training table, she studied Nebraska. And so, that to me is the place that we’re at. And I usually don’t read a lot, but I’ve been reading because I hear what people are saying, and we don’t have major problems. We have an unbelievable athletic department. We have an unbelievable opportunity, but we must have vision for the future for 20 years from now.

About leaving Nebraska, he specifically said this:

National people have called me and, hey, what’s your contract situation like when I’m here and I’m all in, and Julie’s all in. And I love Ted Carter, I love Trev, and I came because of them. And I came to be at the University of Nebraska. And I’ve loved the people that I’ve met. And we’re not going anywhere unless you guys kick us out.

I thought this was interesting because I’m an old, crusty man, and I believe this is true about “today’s generation”.

And the thing that separates the good from the great, and I believe in today’s generation, is their ability to handle frustration. Think about when we were young, and there was nothing to do, and parents would let us watch TV, we’d go do something, right? Our kids, they’re on an iPad nowadays, they’re on their phone, they’re doing something. And there’s just not a lot of frustration in their everyday lives. And so can we handle frustration? Can we handle it when our coach is really getting on our nerves? Can we handle it when the stakes are high? Can we handle it when we have to do something we really don’t wanna do? The team keeps answering, yes, yes, yes. So we’re gonna push them like crazy in a spring ball, and see where we end up.

The man can speak. Again, cynics will read into it what they want.

