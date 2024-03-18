Corn Flakes: DANCE DANCE DANCE!

Well, the Husker men and women are both going dancing. And their opponents are...I mean their opponent is...Texas A&M?!?

Yep, the same school our athletic director just jilted us for.

Seems like a little too much of a coincidence. What do you think?

Corn Flakes

Huskers in the NFL: Maliek Collins and Jack Stoll find new homes

The new league year began in the National Football League (NFL) this week, along with it NFL free agency, in which numerous transactions have occurred.

Former Huskers sing praises of interim AD Dennis Leblanc

"Dennis is responsible for more successful Huskers than probably anyone else alive," former football player Mike Stuntz said.

3 takeaways from Illinois' massive B1G Tournament comeback vs. Nebraska

Illinois will play for a Big Ten Tournament title after rallying in the second half against Nebraska in a semifinal win.

Rifle: Ossi, Rhode Garner All-American Honors - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

More accolades for the rifle team.

Nebraska Baseball Sweeps Nicholls Taking the Final 11-4 - Corn Nation

Will Walsh once again comes up big with his second home run in two days

HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 9 Creighton 0 Bluejays Caitlyn Olensky Billie Andrews Sydney Gray - Corn Nation

For those tired of games undecided until the final swings or extra innings or both? The Huskers had your back today.

Sports!

Girls are falling in love with wrestling, the nation’s fastest-growing high school sport | AP News

Girls’ wrestling has become the fastest-growing high school sport in the country, sanctioned by a surging number of states and bolstered by a movement of medal-winning female wrestlers, parents and the male-dominated ranks of coaches and administrators who saw it as a necessity and a matter of equal

If you read my post about finding the goodness in loss or hard moments I said I would share this video.



My husband Doug has been at the top of this sport. He has won a state title, a NCAA title, the US Open, World Team trials, placed 5th at the world, and was an Olympian.… pic.twitter.com/nY4Gj1QXO0 — Allyson Schwab (@allysonschwab) March 14, 2024

The ‘King of Collectibles’ pulled a million-dollar LeBron card from auction. Is it legit? - Los Angeles Times

Two L.A. sports card collectors owned a rare LeBron James card they hoped to sell for big bucks — until an auctioneer dubbed the “King of Collectibles” upended the plan.

Then There’s This

The super-strength Irish ‘moonshine’ making waves

A once-bootlegged spirit, poitín has become a symbol of Irish determination, encapsulating heritage and identity – especially on St Patrick’s Day.

In Cleveland, mushrooms digest entire houses: How fungi can be used to clean up pollution

In the struggle to combat pollution and fight climate change, a growing number of scientists are beginning to look to one of nature’s oldest biotechnologies: fungi

Americans Want to Be Remembered For Their Creativity –Not Fame or Fortune

It’s not fortune or fame Americans want to be remembered for—it’s their creativity, according to a new poll. But most need more confidence.

Iced spice: are jalapeños really losing their heat? | Food | The Guardian

A story exposing a pepper conspiracy has sparked a five-alarm panic – but heat seekers still have options