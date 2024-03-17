March Madness: Nebraska WBB Heads to Corvallis to Battle Texas A&M

After just missing the NCAA Tournament last year and battling their way in the WNIT, Nebraska has found their way back in the Big Dance.

Nebraska picks up the #6 seed in the Regional 1 in Albany bracket. They will play #11 seeded Texas A&M in Corvallis, Oregon. Time and date still to be set.

Oh, if this looks oddly familiar it’s because it’s the same matchup the men drew. Coincidence? I don’t think so.

I’m just praying that both teams get a win and maybe we’ll move on from all of this for the time being. Maybe someday Nebraska will stop being the punching bag of the sports world. (Just my opinion)

Anywho, I DO NOT want to take away want an amazing accomplishment this is for the lady Huskers and how excited this state is for them. Nebraska will head into March Madness with a 22-11 record, 11-7 in Big Ten play.

Let’s hope they can avenge their first round exit against Gonzaga from two years ago. March is here and I think we’re in for a good one.