Nebraska Baseball Sweeps Nicholls Taking the Final 11-4

When both teams take their batting practice before the game inside, that’s a pretty good indication that there might be better things to do outside than play baseball. When you look at the team from Thibodaux, Louisiana all shivering in their sweatshirts (they didn’t have coats!), you know they would rather be back home!

Despite the cold windy day, and the shivers, the boys from Louisiana struck first, taking advantage of freshman starter Ty Horn’s struggle finding the strike zone in the second inning. Horn walked the first two batters, and after a sacrifice bunt by Drake Anderson, Garrett Felix hit a deep fly ball to rightfield to score the first run of the game. Fortunately, Horn was able to prevent any further damage.

Nicholls starter Michael Quevedo was able to hold the Cornhuskers at bay, keeping them from stringing together hits and putting any runs on the board. Horn struggled again in the top of the third, walking leadoff batter Parker Coddou and then giving up a double to the best hitter on the Colonel’s team, Edgar Alvarez. Coach Rob Childress then took his second walk to the mound and pointed to the bullpen to bring in lefty Jackson Brockett.

Colonels add two runs in the 3rd and lead 3-0! — Nicholls Baseball (@Nicholls_BSB) March 17, 2024

On Brockett’s first pitch, McCrae Kendrick slashed a single to right-center, scoring two more runs to put Nicholls up 3-0. Quevedo remained solid in the bottom of the third having only given up one hit, though Cornhusker batters were forcing him to throw a lot of pitches. After Jackson Brockett found his form and shut down the Colonels in the top of the fourth, Nebraska’s batters found their groove.

Cole Evans and Josh Caron finally got to Quevedo with a single and double respectively. Up came yesterday’s star, Will Walsh, who pounded a ball to leftfield in the teeth of the wind for a three-run homer to tie the ballgame. Gabe Swansen reached on an error, but was forced out on a ground ball hit by Rhett Stokes. That brought up shortstop Dylan Hufft, who smacked a single that was mishandled by the right fielder to score Stokes. Nebraska had taken the lead, 4-3.

BOOM. @will_walsh30 with a 3-run shot to tie it up. pic.twitter.com/S0ISqrTMIq — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 17, 2024

The Cornhusker bullpen then took over the game. After Brockett’s strong fourth inning, Kyle Froehlich pitched two solid innings, facing seven batters and getting a strikeout. Bobby Olsen came on, and while walking the leadoff batter who eventually scored, shut down the power part of the Nicholls lineup. Omaha transfer Rans Sanders finished the game pitching the final two inning, facing only seven batters and securing the win.

Nebraska also scored five runs in the sixth inning and another two in the seventh. In the fifth, that guy Will Walsh got it going again as he started the inning off with a base hit, and moved to second on a wild pitch. He advanced to third base on a deep fly out to center by Gabe Swansen. Rhett Stokes, the hottest hitter on the team, rapped a double to score Walsh. That brought up Dylan Hufft who was promptly hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Riley Silva poked a single that scored both runners. Silva then scored on a double by Joshua Overbeek, who scored on a single by Josh Caron two batters later. At the end of the sixth inning, Nebraska was in control, 9-3.

After Nicholls score their final run in the top of the seventh, Nebraska scored two in the bottom of the inning. Gabe Swansen seems to be swinging the bat a lot better and doubled, eventually scoring on Rhett Stokes’ second double of the game. Stokes advanced to third on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Hufft, and another one by Case Sanderson.

Providing some insurance.



RBI double from Stokes makes it 5-3 Big Red. pic.twitter.com/4ZLcE122jk — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 17, 2024

As mentioned earlier, Rans Sanders shut down the Colonels in their final two at-bats, resulting in Nebraska sweeping the series with an 11-4 win.

Nicholls came into this series with a 17-3 record and are flying back to Louisiana adding three to the loss column. Nebraska won the hard-fought battle on Friday night and then the offense became relentless on Saturday and once they got going on Sunday. This team puts a lot of pressure on pitchers and a defense because of the speed and aggressive nature of the head coach. Now they are starting to show a little bit of power, which makes them all the more difficult to face.

Up next are the Omaha Mavericks who will travel to Lincoln for one game on Tuesday, first pitch at 6:05. Nebraska did not fair really well against the instate rival last year, and definitely look forward to turning the tables on them.

Notes:

· For the first game this season, Dylan Carey was not in the starting lineup. The sophomore has struggled all season at the plate and has not been able to find any consistency. He’s an incredible talent, but right now Dylan Hufft is the better option at shortstop.

· Coach Will Bolt has stated the thing he is most happy with over the past few games has been getting the leadoff batter on base. Six of eight today and yesterday is good production.

· Will Walsh is off to an amazing start as a position player. Coming into Saturday’s game, he had one official at bat and was hitting .000. He’s had five hits in the last two games, including two home runs and two doubles. Tyler Stone may have a tough time getting back in the lineup.

· Rhett Stokes continues his amazing streak hitting at Haymarket Park. He has been three for four in every game until today, when he went two for five. Is it possible he is the Big Ten Player of the Week for a second week in a row?

· Josh Caron continues to drive in runs. Two RBI today pushes his team leading total to 22 on the season. This also speaks to the ability of batters in front of him to get on base.

· Today was the first time I’ve noticed the Canadian flag flying in left field. Usually, they have the American and Nebraska flags, and sometimes a POW flag. As a number of veterans attend Nebraska baseball games, it is apparent one of them pointed out that the stars and stripes hang on the left when displayed in this manner as they were switched shortly before the first pitch.