March Madness: Nebraska Will Take On Texas A&M in Memphis

It has been ten years but the Huskers have finally made it back to the NCAA Tournament. Ten long years but it has been well worth it.

Nebraska has earned the 8th spot in the South Region. They will play Texas A&M (9) in Memphis on Friday.

Yeah, the same Texas A&M that our former Athletic Director went to. Fred will take his team to the state of Tennessee to take on his old bosses new team.

For some reason, this seems like karma.

Or, at least the Huskers can treat this like karma and lay into the Aggies.

If anything, people will at least watch to see if Trev Shows up.

Anyway, March Madness if officially here and the Huskers are sitting well into it. The Huskers are 23-10 with a 12-9 record in the Big Ten.

Enjoy this folks. If anything, the Huskers will hopefully pull off their first tournament win in program history and get that monkey off their back.