Husker Softball Recap: Nebraska 12 Northern Colorado 4

The Huskers played their final game of the Big Red Spring Classic Sunday afternoon against Northern Colorado. This was the Huskers and Bears 3rd meeting of the weekend with series tied 1-1.

It turned out to be a quite chilly afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska with high winds and the sun starting to make an appearance a little after first pitch. Everyone in attendance looked nice and bundled up along with the players and coaches.

The Bears started off the scoring early in the top of the 1st when Sabrina Javorsky hit a double, and had an RBI, to put Northern Colorado up 1-0.

The Huskers didn’t take long to respond as their bats came alive early as well. Brooke Andrews started it off with an RBI double to tie up the game at 1-1.

Ava Bredwell got her bat going early as she hit a 2 RBI home run to put the Huskers up 3-1 at the end of the 1st inning.

Quinn Myers-Lenz had an RBI on a fielder’s choice to bring the Bears back within one of the Huskers. We saw Sarah Harness’ day come to end after the Quinn-Myers hit. Kaylin Kinney came in to replace Harness for the remainder of the game.

Brooke Andrews had her second hit of the day when she hit a single up the middle during the bottom of the 2nd. On the same play, after an error by the Northern Colorado pitcher, Billie Andrews and Katelyn Caneda were able to run home while Brooke advanced to third.

The Huskers extended their lead to 5-2, which was their largest of the day thus far. The Nebraska bats have remained hot since their 9-0 butt kicking of those gross Bluejays from Creighton.

The Bears came close to tying the game in the 4th inning when sisters Jaycie and Jayden Gandert each had an RBI, back to back, to bring the score to 5-4 with the Huskers still ahead.

This was too close for comfort for Nebraska as Brooke Andrews had yet another hit with an RBI single to bring home sister Billie and to make the score 6-4 Huskers.

Northern Colorado had a pitching change following this. Grace Algrim was replaced by Araya Odgen in the bottom of the 4th.

Bases were loaded and all Sam Bland had to do was take the 4 balls and the walk to extend the Husker lead and that is what she did. A Bland RBI walk made the score 7-4 Huskers.

Billie Andrews showed why she was named National Player of the Week already this year by hitting her 54th career home run and tying the all time Nebraska record. This record was set by Taylor Edwards. Husker Nation looks forward to watching her break this record hopefully in the next game.

Billie Andrews 3 RBI home run brought the score to 10-4 and a comfortable lead for the Huskers. Although we’ve seen leads like this blown this year and so they probably shouldn’t be comfortable with it.

With the Huskers bats hot and maybe a want to get out of the cold wind that had been blasting them in the face for a couple hours now, Billie Andrews had another hit, and this time it was an RBI single. Brooke followed up with the same hit and brought an end to the game at 12-4 with the run rule.

Nebraska finishes the weekend undefeated in the Big Red Spring Classic with 2 wins over Northern Colorado, 1 over North Dakota, and 1 over Creighton.

The Huskers really played a very complete game today and this is nice to see before B1G Ten play gets underway this week.

The Huskers will be right back at it on Wednesday against UNO at 5:30pm CST at Bowlin Stadium.

They open up B1G Ten play next weekend with 3 games against Illinois. The first one is Friday at 5:00pm CST, second one is Saturday at 1:00pm CST, and the series finale is Sunday at 12:00pm CST.