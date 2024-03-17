How to watch the Selection Sunday bracket release this year

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show

Date : Sunday, March 17 | Time : 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT

: Sunday, March 17 | : 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT TV: CBS

CBS Live stream : March Madness Live

: March Madness Live More coverage: After the show, turn to CBS Sports HQ for game picks, analysis and more.

Well ladies and gentlemen, we have reached that time of year in college basketball. The regular season and conference tournaments have ended. Now all that is left is to find out who made the tournament, what seed they are, the matchup they get and where they are playing.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a phenomenal year this year, finishing with a record of 23-10 and 12-8 in the B1G, which was good enough to finish 3rd in conference play. This biggest story for the team this year was the play at home, as Nebraska finished with a school record 18 wins inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. The only blemish at The Vault was a blowout loss to Creighton. The Huskers had quite a season, considering they defeated #1 Purdue, came back from 19 down in the second half against #6 Wisconsin to win in overtime, and went to the B1G Tournament semifinals for the first time since switching from the Big 12.

Nebraska, depending on which projection you happen to follow, is listed anywhere between a 7-9 seed. I personally see Nebraska being an 8 seed, which would be an intriguing, but pretty even matchup with whomever they are drawn against. That would mean possibly getting the #1 seed in their region, should they do what no previous Nebraska team has done, win an NCAA Tournament game.

My prediction is Nebraska will be an 8 seed, drawing #9 seeded Mississippi State in the Midwest Region, which would be in Indianapolis if that happens to be correct. The #1 seed there would more than likely be Purdue, which could set up a possible 2nd round game against the potential #1 overall seed. Nebraska returning to the big dance for the first time in a decade should have Husker fans ready to roll.

So, we’ll see you at 5 pm central, as the names are called out, and don’t worry Nebraska fans, the Huskers will be one of them.