Sears, Walsh Lead Cornhusker Destruction of Nicholls 16-0

While it is still a little chilly to say it was a perfect day for baseball, the sun was out, the sky was blue and fans were comfortable in a light jacket or sweatshirt at Haymarket Park to taken in Game 2 with the Colonels from Nicholls. They had a lot to cheer about as this one was over before it really got started as Nebraska made the Colonels pay for some very sloppy pitching.

Both starting pitchers struggled a bit in their first inning, loading bases with control problems. The difference was, Brett Sears was able settle in and got out of the top of the first only giving up a hit and a couple of walks. Jack Nelson, the lefty for Nicholls was not as fortunate.

After lead-off batter Cayden Brumbaugh struck out, Riley Silva walked and Joshua Overbeek was hit by a pitch. They executed a double steal on the first pitch to Cole Evans, who walked three pitches later to fill the bases. Up came Nebraska’s most productive power hitter, Josh Caron, who unfortunately dribbled a ground ball to third, resulting in Silva getting thrown out at the plate. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Nelson then plunked Garrett Anglim, plating Overbeek with Nebraska’s first run. Will Walsh, getting his second start at first base then hit a high fly ball that got into the jet stream and landed in the Nicholl’s bullpen for a grand slam homer. That was his second at-bat of the season! Big Red up 5-0 after one inning.

SAY GOODBYE. @will_walsh30 with a GRAND SLAM to put the Big Red up 5-0. pic.twitter.com/CDwAl5VTN5 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 16, 2024

Sears seemed to find his form in the second inning with a 1-2-3 inning that included two strikeouts. The offense stretched the lead by a run after Rhett Stokes continued his hot streak leading off with a single and scoring two batters later when Riley Silva executed an excellent sacrifice bunt.

Nicholls pitchers continued to struggle and Nebraska made them pay for it in the third inning, sending ten batters to the plate and scoring five more runs. After Caron walked and Anglim reached on a single, Will Walsh was the man again and smoked a double into the right-center gap, scoring Caron. Dylan Carey grounded out for the first out of the inning and then Stokes got his second hit of the game, driving in Anglim and Walsh. Brumbaugh walked and both he and Stokes scored on a single by Riley Silva. With five more runs in the inning, the Cornhuskers had an 11-0 lead.

Sears was in command from that point forward as he did not give up a run in six innings of work. He recorded six strikeouts and had the Colonels hitting ground balls. In light of his dominance, he was not as sharp as he has been in previous outings. He did surrender five walks, which was more than he had all season. Facing one of the best offensive teams in the country, he was living on the edges more than previous games. He did load the bases twice, but each time that happened, he came up with the pitches he needed.

Nebraska scored a run in the fourth inning without a hit as Garrett lead of by getting hit by a pitch, and then a combination of two more walks and another hit batter crossed the plate. They added three more in the fifth inning when Cole Evans got hit by a pitch leading off and Caron was walked behind him. Giving him a chance to work his way out of a miserable year-long slump, Coach Bolt inserted Gabe Swansen to pinch hit for Anglim. The boy from Johnston, Iowa smashed a no-doubter over the sidewalk beyond the right-centerfield wall. Nebraska had tallied 16 runs and Sears maintained the shut out.

First AB of the day → First HR of the season.@GabeSwansen | #GBR pic.twitter.com/4St5OjJR84 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 16, 2024

After throwing 105 pitches, Sears was pulled for Jalen Worthley, who finished off the Colonels over the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. Nebraska did not score any more runs in their last three at-bats, so the score remained unchanged and the Cornhuskers walked away with a 16-0 win.

Nebraska scored 16 runs on 11 hits, which means that Nicholls did not do themselves any favors. Colonel pitching was horrendous until Harper Jordan came on and pitched three shutout innings toward the end of the game and only gave up two hits. The eight other pitchers combined to walk nine Cornhusker batters and hit an additional seven. Teams do not win when they surrender sixteen free passes. The Colonels defense also committed two errors.

Will Walsh, with only one official at-bat prior to today’s game was a triple short of hitting for the cycle and added two walks. Quite the day at the plate for the two-way player from Kansas.

In each of the last five games at Haymarket Park, Rhett Stokes has gone three for four. Today it was three singles and two RBI. No one has had more success in the home park than the youngster from New Mexico. For the season he is now hitting .476.

Ty Horn is scheduled to make his second start tomorrow at 12:05. By using eight pitchers today, Nicholls has got to hope that their starter Michael Quevedo (3-0, 3.22 ERA) can give them some quality innings.