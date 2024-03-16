HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 9 Creighton 0

Nebraska and their birdish neighbors to the northwest have always enjoyed a somewhat tolerant rivalry, but the Big Red faithful (as well as the Jays and Jayskers had the roles been reversed) would be lying if they claimed not to get a little extra evil thrill out of the 9-0 Mercy Rule thrashing which the Huskers strapped on their blue butts today.

After struggling with weaker programs for the previous week or so, the Huskers saved a breakout performance for Creighton, in which the pitching was tight, the bats cooked and Billie Andrews moved another step closer to the top of the Husker home run ladder. The Huskers raised their record to 15-12 and are a Northern Colorado victory away from their first weekend sweep of 2024

After Sam Bland blasted a walk-off 2-run shot to center last night to steal a W, the order of the day for Saturday was nothing new - get a good start on the mound, stay consistent and don’t be in a position of needing another late innings comeback.

After showing well after in being put in to clean up messes in the two previous games, Caitlyn Olensky was tabbed for the start on Saturday.

And she did not disappoint.

With a performance in which the only hiccup was loading the bases in the final inning, Olensky went the shortened 5-inning distance surrendering only 3 hits and 2 walks while striking out 4. In the team’s struggle to tab a true #1 starter, she appears to be separating herself from the pack.

Aided shutdown start from Olensky, the bats wasted no time coming alive and took no breaks until it was handshake time.

The 4-inning Husker run line went 2-2-2-3 as they dinged formerly 11-1 Creighton ace, Natalia Puchino, with only her 2nd loss of the season and ran her off after only 2 innings in which she gave up 4 runs on a walk and 4 hits, two of them being a HR and a triple.

An Ava Bredwell RBI triple highlighted the 1st. Billie’s 53rd career homer, a 2-run job, kept the numbers spinning in the 2nd. Sydney Gray, the reigning B1G Player of the Week, welcomed new pitcher Brooklyn Patchen with a shot clearing left center in the 3rd frame. And Billie tacked on an RBI double in her last swing of the day to highlight the 4th before Olensky shut down the last-ditch Jays bid to extend things.

The Huskers attempt to complete the undefeated weekend and a rubber match win against Northern Colorado, with whom they have split games Tuesday and Friday, when they take the field at 1PM CST on Sunday in Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln. It will be $1 day with GA seating available for only a buck.

Nebraska Cornhuskers