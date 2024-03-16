Nebraska Men’s Basketball Recap: Nebraska’s B1G Hopes Dashed by Illinois 98-87

First Half Analysis:

The beginning of this one started off as a 1 on 1 scoring contest between Rienk Mast for Nebraska and Terrance Shannon Jr. of Illinois. Mast started with scoring 7 of Nebraska’s first 8 points, while Shannon contributed 6 of Illinois’ first 8. Things heated up between the two of them as Mast had 13 points in the first 8 minutes, while Shannon had 18 in the opening 12 minutes. Nebraska held a 7-point lead just past the halfway point of the half but incurred some foul trouble as Mast and Josiah Allick picked up 2 apiece. Nebraska would extend the lead with many starters out due to foul issues, as Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg contributed with 13 points. Nebraska took a 51-40 lead into the half.

Illinois finished the half shooting 13-37 for 35.1% from the floor and 7-24 for 29.2% from deep. They went 7-8 for 87.5% from the free throw line. Illinois collected 19 rebounds, 8 of which were offensive. They had 10 assists and 4 turnovers.

Illinois was led by Terrance Shannon Jr. who had 18 points. Marcus Domask finished the half with 10 points. Ty Rodgers and Luke Goode led the way with 5 rebounds apiece, and Domask finished the half with 5 assists.

Nebraska finished the half shooting 19-33 for 57.6% from the floor and 6-16 for 37.5% from deep. They went 7-9 for 77.8% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 21 rebounds, only 4 of which were offensive. They had 11 assists while committing only 3 turnovers and had 20 points in the paint.

Nebraska was led by Rienk Mast who had 13 points. Jamarques Lawrence finished the half with 9 coming off the bench. Juwan Gary led the way with 6 rebounds. Brice Willimas and Sam Hoiberg each had 3 assists to pace the Huskers.

Second Half Analysis:

Illinois started to push the pace a little bit in the early going, especially with the physicality. Nebraska held onto a 10-point lead a few minutes into the second half, but the fouls starting to rack up almost immediately. Illinois was in the bonus just 9 minutes into the second half, while Nebraska committed multiple fouls that led to free throws leading up to it. Terrance Shannon Jr. was having one hell of a ballgame, and he started to take over again just like he did in the first half. Illinois took the lead back on a Luke Goode 3 with 8:21 remaining and the Illini never gave it up. Nebraska, who is usually pretty stout defensively, got torched by Illinois in the second half. There was not to be a last run made by the Nebraska offense, as it went cold from the 3-point line in the second half again.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Illinois finished the game shooting 32-69 for 46.4% from the floor and 13-35 for 37.1% from deep. They went 21-26 for 80.8% from the free throw line. Illinois collected 42 rebounds, 14 of which were offensive. They had 18 assists compared to 9 turnovers and amassed 36 points in the paint.

Illinois was led by a Terrance Shannon Jr. who had a career high and Big Ten Tournament record 40 points. Marcus Domask had 16 points and Luke Goode contributed all 12 bench points for Illinois. Ty Rodgers had 13 rebounds for the Illini, while Domask and Coleman Hawkins each had 7. Domask also recorded 8 assists.

Nebraska finished the game shooting 32-69 for 46.4% from the floor and 8-27 for 29.6% from deep. They went 15-21 for 71.4% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 36 rebounds, 11 of which were offensive. Nebraska had 14 assists compared to 8 turnovers and had 40 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Brice Williams, who finished with 23 points. Keisei Tominaga had 18 and Rienk Mast finished with 15. Josiah Allick finished with 7 rebounds, while Juwan Gary had 6 despite fouling out with 3 minutes to play. Brice Williams and Sam Hoiberg had 3 assists each to lead the Huskers.

This game felt the exact same as it did when the Huskers played at Minnesota early in the conference season. A hot shooting first half coupled with a strong defensive performance lent itself to a double-digit halftime lead. Like the Minnesota game, the momentum turned, and Nebraska never wrestled it back. Nebraska went 2-11 from the 3-point line in the second half, after going 2-12 in the second half the previous night against Indiana. Nebraska has to find a way to shoot the ball well for 40 minutes, or our dreams of winning an NCAA Tournament game may be put on hold again. They will have a few days to think about it and get prepared at least, as there is no doubt the Huskers will make the tournament. Now it’s all about waiting on who and where we go from here.