Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs Illinois and Baseball vs Nicholls Game Thread

Basketball

Time: 2:30 PM CDT

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: CBS

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Preview:

Illinois comes into the game with a 24-8 record and is the #2 seed in the B1G Tournament. They are led by Terrance Shannon Jr. who averages 21.6 points per game. Quincy Guerrier leads the Illini with 6.7 rebounds per game. Marcus Domask leads Illinois with 3.5 assists per game. In the only previous matchup of the season, Illinois defeated Nebraska 87-84 in overtime. That game was in Champaign, Illinois, so Nebraska might fare a little better on a neutral site. The Illini had to come back from a double-digit deficit in their B1G Tournament quarterfinal matchup with the red-hot Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. Illinois ultimately prevailed 77-74. The winner of this contest goes on to Sunday’s Championship game, which will be played right before the NCAA Selection Show.

Baseball

Nicholls State Colonels (17-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Saturday, March 16th @ 2:05pm

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Brett Sears (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Nelson (0-0, 4.91 ERA)