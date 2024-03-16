Caron Powers Nebraska Baseball to 7-6 Series Opening Win Over Nicholls

A cold Friday night in March provided the backdrop for a battle between two teams off to good starts in 2024. Few teams were off to a better start than Nicholls State. The Colonels came into Lincoln with a 17-3 record and a potent offense that led the country in both hits and runs.

The Nebraska offense was really the difference in game though. Josh Caron got it started and broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the 4th. After starting pitchers Drew Christo and Jacob Mayers cruised through the first third of the game, allowing the occasional baserunner, but a Josh Overbeek single to lead of the bottom of the 4th was followed up by Cole Evans full-count walk. That set the stage for Caron to take an 0-1 fastball and send it 106 mph in the opposite direction and swiftly deposit it in the Party Porch beyond the right field wall.

Nicholls answered in the top of the 5th, driving in the only earned run off of Christo in his 5 innings of work, finishing with 4 strikeouts and zero walks. That wasn’t the only run they scored in the inning. With a runner on third base, the Colonels hit a pop up to right field that Case Sanderson camped under and seemingly caught, but the ball popped straight up in the air out of his glove and landed on the grass. The batter tried to reach second base in the confusion, but Sanderson threw him out, but it was after the runner on third came home to score and cut the lead to 3-2.

Nebraska used a lineup that featured in essence 3 straight leadoff batter, starting with number 9 hitter Rhett Stokes, the reigning Big Ten Player of The Week. Stokes was one of the top JUCO leadoff men in 2023, leading all JUCO players with 101 runs scored. Cayden Brumbaugh is the Huskers starting leadoff man, and Riley Silva possesses all the speed and ability to get on base by any means necessary of a good leadoff hitter. These 3 combined to reach base 9 times, and scored a run each, which Stokes did in the 5th off of a Cole Evans sac fly to push the lead back to 4-2.

Caron provided more offensive punch in the 6th, leading off with a double. He was bunted over to third and then driven in by Dylan Carey, who despite struggling in recent week, had a 2 hit game. The Huskers extended the lead to 5-2.

Nicholls tied the game in the 7th as walks came back to bite the Huskers bullpen. They loaded the bases with a pair of walks by Tucker Timmerman and Evan Borst sandwiched around a sharply hit single.

Nebraska answered right back, Cayden Brumbaugh walked for the 4th time in the game, followed by a Riley Silva sharply hit single on a fake and poke play. Josh Overbeek was then hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Josh Caron again strode to the plate, and smashed the first pitch he saw into center field, driving in both Brumbaugh and Silva, and giving the Huskers a 7-5 lead.

Nicholls would get a run back in the 8th, when with the bases loaded and 2 outs, strike 3 got away from Josh Caron and bounced over to the NU dugout, far enough away that the runner from third would score and the batter safely reached first base. The Colonels led off the 9th with a single, putting the tying run on base, but Husker closer Casey Daiss was able to get a ground ball to end the game on a double play, and preserve the 7-6 win.

Nebraska goes for its 4th straight weekend series win on Saturday, March 16th. They will hand the ball to senior Brett Sears against the Colonels, with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 pm CDT.