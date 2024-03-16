Wrestling: All Husker Commits and Signees Have Finished Their State Tournaments

Over the past few weeks, high school wrestlers finished their seasons out all across the country. And with four signees for the class of 2024 and three commits for the 2025 class, Nebraska saw a number of its future wrestlers cap off stellar seasons.

The first weekend of state tournaments saw a trio of future Huskers winning state championships in LJ Araujo, Cade Ziola and Tyler Eise. You can read all about them here.

The following weekend, future Huskers Kody Routledge and Colin McAlister both won state titles.

Over the past two weekends, Nebraska’s two remaining commits competed at their state tournaments.

This past weekend, Omar Ayoub competed in his final Ohio state tournament. He came in as the two-time defending champion and is ranked #7 in the country up at 144 pounds (he’s #63 on the 2024 Big Board). Ayoub made it to the finals for the fourth time in as many tries but fell short in the final — a 1-0 loss to #15 Ryan Bennett, an Illinois commit.

Ayoub finished his senior year with a 39-3 record. At Nebraska, he likely projects at 141 pounds but will probably be a 149 eventually. He will join older brother Ismael Ayoub who is a redshirt freshman for the Huskers at 141 pounds. With guys like Brock Hardy and Ridge Lovett returning next year, Omar Ayoub will likely redshirt but could be a candidate to replace either Hardy or Lovett when they graduate.

Two weeks ago, Marco Christiansen out of Shorewood, Minn. was going for his second straight state title, but he suffered an injury in his second round matchup and was forced to medically forfeit out. He finished his season 26-4 at 189 pounds.

A guy who’s been in the national rankings at times, Christiansen projects at either 184 or 197 for Nebraska.