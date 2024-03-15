Nebraska’s Men’s Basketball Recap: Nebraska gets a B1G 93-66 win over Indiana

First Half Analysis:

Both teams came out shooting the ball fairly well. Brice Williams did a large chunk of damage early for the Huskers, scoring 8 of the opening 10. Indiana worked the ball into the paint, which caused Nebraska some issues as the Hoosiers took a 2-point lead roughly halfway through the half, but then Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga absolutely took over. In the meantime, Nebraska did a fantastic job of keeping Indiana big man Kel’el Ware off the paint, as the Hoosiers leading scorer finished scoreless in the half. Nebraska used runs of 11-0 and 17-0 to blow the door wide open as they led 50-27 at halftime.

Indiana finished the first half shooting 8-32 for 25% and 2-9 for 22.2% from the 3-point line. What kept them in it for the most part was the fact they were a perfect 9-9 from the free throw line, including 2 different times they were fouled on 3-point attempts. The Hoosiers collected 19 rebounds, 8 of which were offensive. They committed 7 turnovers and had 6 assists. They scored 12 points in the paint.

The Hoosiers were led by Mackenzie Mgbako, who had 14 points. Malik Reneau had 7. Leading scorer Kel’el Ware finished the half with 0. Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 6 rebounds, while Ware had 5.

Nebraska finished the first half shooting 17-32 for 53.1% from the floor, and a spectacular 12-20 for 60% from the 3-point line. Nebraska went a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. The Huskers collected 20 rebounds, 4 of which were offensive. Nebraska finished the half with 10 assists and only 4 turnovers. They totaled 11 fast break points.

The Huskers were led by Keisei Tominaga, who had 18 points. Brice Williams chipped in 14, most of it in the opening 10 minutes. Rienk Mast led the way with 5 rebounds, while Josiah Allick had 4. Juwan Gary, Tominaga and Williams had 3 each. Tominaga finished the half with 4 assists, followed by Mast who had 3.

Second Half Analysis:

Nebraska wasn’t about to let the lead slip away like it did last time they played Indiana. This game never was close in the second half, as 15 points was the smallest lead Nebraska held. Nebraska started the half 0-3 from the free throw line after both teams were perfect from the stripe in the first half. The second half started a little sluggish from both teams, with multiple turnovers and fouls really disrupting the flow of the game. After the calls seemed to get a little inconsistent, Indiana coach Mike Woodson picked up his first technical foul just past the halfway mark of the second half. He would later be tossed after picking up his second technical a couple of minutes later. In all reality, the game was over, and he just simply had enough. Seeing as how Nebraska has a very short turnaround by playing tomorrow afternoon, Fred Hoiberg got valuable rest for his starters as they were all subbed off with 4 minutes left in the game.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Indiana finished the night shooting 24-68 for 35.3% from the floor and 5-20 for 25% from deep. They were a perfect 13-13 from the free throw line. The Hoosiers collected 37 rebounds, 11 of which were offensive. Indiana finished with 16 assists and 12 turnovers. Their largest lead of the contest was 2 points.

The Hoosiers were led by CJ Gunn, who finished with 17 points. He scored 15 of those in the second half. Mackenzie Mgbako finished with 16, but only 2 of those were in the second half. Mgbako and Kel’el Ware had 7 rebounds each for the Hoosiers. Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 5 assists.

Nebraska finished the night shooting 30-60 for 50% from the floor and 14-32 for 43.8% from deep. Nebraska was only 2-12 from the 3-point line in the second half. Nebraska was 19-24 for 79.2% from the free throw line. The Huskers collected 40 rebounds, 7 of which were offensive. Nebraska had 20 assists compared to 11 turnovers. The Huskers’ largest lead of the night was 33 points.

The Huskers were led by Brice Williams and Keisei Tominaga, who had 23 points each. Jamarques Lawrence finished with 15 points off the bench for Nebraska. Josiah Allick finished with 9 rebounds to lead Nebraska, while Rienk Mast had 8. Mast led the way with 7 assists.

I was slightly worried about some potential rust with this being only the 3rd game since March 3rd. Those fears were put away by halftime. Nebraska was a well-rested unit who looked sharp and prepared to make a run at the B1G title. This is the 1st time since Nebraska joined the B1G that they have reached the semifinals of the B1G tournament. They take on Illinois, who they lost to in overtime in their only previous meeting this season. The game will be at 2:30 CDT on CBS.