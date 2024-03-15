HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 11 North Dakota 10

It really doesn’t seem to matter who’s in the other dugout this year; these Huskers want you to eat that lean chicken, get your daily cardio in and do not miss that annual check-up, because if you’re watching Huskers softball live, my guy?

Your pump had better be in good working order.

For the second time in two nights and the fourth in two weekends, matters came down to the 7th or extra innings. This time our ladies entered the bottom of the 7th somehow trailing 10-9 to the lowly Fighting Hawks of North Dakota. (And, yes, many up in Grand Forks still refuse to embrace that nickname. Anyway…)

It wouldn’t be dragged out into extras like last night, however. Needing one run to send the game into extras again, Sammie Bland, a freshman among the team’s RBI leaders, strolled to the plate following a walk to Syd Gray and an Ava Bredwell fly to right. After working the count to 2-2, she stroked the next pitch high and to deep center. After making the “Oh, shit” face, the Hawks center fielder gave chase, but there wasn’t much doubt.

The ball was gone and the game was over. And disaster was averted.

SAMMIE BLAND WALKS IT OFF!!



2 run homer from the freshman stud @samanthablandd wins it for the Huskers! pic.twitter.com/qW57boM930 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) March 16, 2024

Excitement aside, the Huskers have been playing with fire against weak teams with weaker schedules lately. North Dakota is now 5-25 with a strength of schedule which ranks 241st out of 307 teams. Northern Colorado’s is 274th. Tomorrow, they play Creighton who has been avoiding teams with a pulse by playing the 262nd toughest schedule.

Nebraska’s is 37th, but you wouldn’t guess it watching this weekend. The pitching which went nose to nose with ranked or almost ranked teams has struggled to find consistency and been battered at times the last couple weeks against so-so or worse competition.

There is talent there - freshman Caitlyn Olensky had a tough outing today, but shut the door for 7 innings in last night’s thriller - but the need for said consistency and control remains.

Kaylin Kinney was slapped around for 6 earned runs in 1 inning - but returned after Olensky ran into trouble in the 4th and tossed 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless to keep the Huskers in it. That said, giving up 12 hits, walking 6 and drilling 2 batters against a team with a .198 batting average coming into the game is maddening.

The Husker bats, which remain the team’s anchor, matched North Dakota’s opening salvo of 4 runs with 3 of their own, then added 4 more in the bottom of the 3rd after the Hawks had stretched things to 7-3.

North Dakota plated 3 more in the top of 4; Nebraska answered with 2 of their own to hang within one at 10-9. Hey, pitchers, we got your back.

Kinney rewarded the help with her scoreless stretch and UND hurler Makael Carr matched with two scoreless of her own aided with the framing antics of catcher Cassie Casteneda who was literally bring pitches out of batters boxes to at times hold them in the zone for a three count. In the early innings, she picked her spots, but when Hawks pitchers began to struggle with control, it reached the point of unintentional comedy. Unfortunately, the plate ump rewarded it with delayed strike calls.

While many chipped in offensively, Ava Bredwell stood out with a 3-5 night knocking in 1 and scoring twice as did Billie Andrews. Instead of sulking (FYI), I don’t believe she possesses that gene.) after her hitting streak ended, she rebounded with a 2-3 night scoring 1 with 2 RBI’s.

But when the dust cleared, 1st star belonged to Sammie whose walk-off bomb capped a 4-5 night with 2 doubles, said HR, 2 scores and 3 RBI’s including the biggest two of the night.

Not too shabby for a frosh.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow in Bowlin against the Creighton Bluejays at 4:30PM. Be sure to arrive early for your BEAT CREIGHTON button giveaway and don’t forget to mock your Jaysker friends who will be wearing the blue North Face zipper vests. But be polite as we should treat the elderly with respect.

Nebraska Cornhuskers