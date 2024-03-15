2024 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tourney - Odds

Nebraska begins plays in the 2024 Big Ten basketball tourney tonight as they face Indiana, who beat Penn State last night 61-59 in a game that only somewhat resembled basketball.

Indiana was without Trey Galloway last night, but one can assume he’ll be back against Nebraska so it’s best not to negate the Hoosiers’ chances.

Nebraska has already beaten the Hoosiers twice this season. Way back on January 3rd, our beloved Huskers beat the Hoosiers 86-70 at PBA, then on February 21st, Nebraska won 85-70 at Assembly Hall.

Here are your times and odds for each Big Ten game today:

All times central.

Today’s Games

11:00 AM - #1 Purdue vs #8 Michigan State

Purdue favored by 7.5, OU is 143

1:30 PM - #5 Wisconsin vs #4 Northwestern

Wisconsin favored by 3.5, OU is 136

5:30 PM - #10 Ohio State vs #2 Illinois

Illinois favored by 5, OU is 152.5

8:00 PM - #6 Indiana vs #3 Nebraska

No line (so far from Draft Kings anyway)

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.