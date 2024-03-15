Friday Night Baseball and Nebrasketball Big Ten Tournament Game Thread

Baseball
Nicholls State Colonels (17-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-5)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Date/Time: Friday, March 15th @ 6:05pm**time change**
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 2.70 ERA)
NEBRASKETBALL
#3 Nebraska vs #6 Indiana
Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
Date/Time: Friday, March 15th @ approx. 8pm
TV: BTN
Radio: Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington, Huskers.com, Huskers App
