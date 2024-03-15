 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Night Baseball and Nebrasketball Big Ten Tournament Game Thread

Join us for the big basketball game and get your Husker juices flowing with a baseball appetizer.

By Aaron Rastovski
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Baseball

Nicholls State Colonels (17-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Friday, March 15th @ 6:05pm**time change**

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

NEBRASKETBALL

#3 Nebraska vs #6 Indiana

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Date/Time: Friday, March 15th @ approx. 8pm

TV: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington, Huskers.com, Huskers App

