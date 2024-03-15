3 Nebraska vs. # 6 Indiana: How to Watch and Betting Odds

Day: Friday March 15th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM CDT

Location: Target Center (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

6th seeded Indiana escaped 11th seed Penn State in a thriller in the nightcap on Thursday, and now the Hoosiers will take on the 3rd seeded Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Huskers earned a double bye into the B1G Tournament after going 12-8 in conference play, including a perfect 10-0 at home. There have been many detractors of this team saying they can’t win away from home, and no better chance than now to prove people wrong. Nebraska has faced Indiana twice already this season, beating them 86-70 on January 3rd in Lincoln, and 85-70 on February 21st in Bloomington. Trust me when I say this, it is VERY HARD TO BEAT A TEAM THREE TIMES IN A SEASON.

Nebraska will definitely come into this game well rested, as the Huskers have only played one game since March 4th. The hope then becomes Nebraska isn’t too rusty for this contest. Indiana, who played last night, will be a little more tired, but will be prepared for the second game in as many nights. Indiana with its win Thursday night improves its record to 19-13 on the season, while Nebraska comes into the contest with a 22-9 record.

Stat Leaders for Indiana:

Points: Kel’el Ware 16.2 ppg Rebounds: Kel’el Ware 10.0 rpg Assists: Trey Galloway 4.6 apg

Stat Leaders for Nebraska:

Points: Keisei Tominaga 14.6 ppg Rebounds: Rienk Mast 7.8 rpg Assists: Rienk Mast 3.0 apg

Last game played:

Nebraska won 85-70 on March 10th at Michigan.

Indiana won 61-59 over Penn State Thursday March 14th in the second round of the B1G Tournament.

Odds: Nebraska is +700 to win the B1G Tournament.

Game odds:

Nebraska -3.5 spread -155 Money line

Indiana +3.5 spread +135 Money line

Over/under 146.5

(Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See DraftKings.com/sportsbook for details.)