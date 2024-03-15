Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska Vs. Indiana Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Indiana

Time: 25 min after game 9 so...idk...8:00pm CST?

Location: Minneapolis, IN

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Okay folks, here we are. Our beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers will be taking on the mighty Hoosiers of Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana beat Penn State last night to secure their spot in this game. Hopefully, the Nittany Lions wore Hoosier legs enough to the benefit of the Huskers.

It’s a later game so hopefully you can all stay up long enough to cheer on a Husker win. If not, make a pot of coffee to counter the beer you are most likely drinking.

It has been awhile since the Husker were starting off this deep in a conference tournament. Enjoy!