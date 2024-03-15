Friday Flakes: No Pressure Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams, but Nebraska Kind of Needs You Right Now

Don’t you have the feeling that the “world” is against Nebraska in this moment? Yes, it’s a result of living in a “fish bowl” and being a “prisoner of the moment.” However, as we all know the Athletic Director whose name is etched on Memorial Stadium left for the same job in the SEC. The Regents are apparently a mess and there is no University President. It feels like everything is crumbling to the ground in Nebraska Athletics.

Fortunately or unfortunately while there appears to be a vacuum of leadership at this moment at Nebraska there are still games to play.

Important and potentially historic games for Nebraska are coming within a week.

Wouldn’t it be special if it is at this moment Fred Hoiberg and Amy Williams lead their teams to do the unthinkable and go on a run? That doesn’t require a win tonight by the Huskers though that surely would help.

You know those “I was there” stories? Like I can say I was there when Eric Crouch caught the touchdown pass from Mike Stuntz against Oklahoma.

Well what if Fred Hoiberg can go on a run at a school that has never won a NCAA tournament game at the exact moment in which it feels like everything is falling apart?

Or if Amy Williams and her team, who just showed they can play with anybody after taking Iowa to overtime in the Big Ten Championship game last week, go on a run at the same time?

Nebraska Athletics has been knocked to the ground. What if right when Nebraska is at the make or break moment that it looks up and it isn’t Football or Volleyball waiting to help it up. It is actually the Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams standing there ready to shoulder the load right at the moment it needs it most.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Sipple: Trev Alberts caught Tom Osborne by surprise with move

Sure, Tom Osborne has a level of concern about Nebraska athletics in the wake of Trev Alberts’ stunning departure.

Osborne, the legendary former Nebraska football coach and athletic director, says he was caught by surprise a few days ago when Alberts first discussed with him a possible move to Texas A&M.

Nebraska Volleyball announces 2024 Spring Match information - On3

Nebraska Volleyball announced on Thursday that their 2024 Spring Match will be against Denver at Kearney (Neb.) High School on May 4. The match begins at 2:00 p.m. CT and doors open at 12:30 p.m.

The Huskers spring match will be televised on Nebraska Public Media and streamed on B1G+ for the third straight year. The match will also be on the Huskers Radio Network.

Alberts sheds light on decision to take Texas A&M job

Trev Alberts, in an interview with HuskerOnline last week, expressed a level of frustration that the University of Nebraska currently operates without a permanent president.

So, perhaps it’s telling that Alberts, in accepting the Texas A&M athletic director job Wednesday after serving in the same role for Nebraska since 2021, extended his clear appreciation to A&M President Mark Welsh, among others.

Mast knew from the start this Husker team was legit

Rienk Mast could spin a yarn about how it was some inspired second-half huddle against Purdue, or some morning pep talk the day after a tough loss, or the roar at PBA after some stepback 3-pointer when he knew.

Nebraska Gov. Pillen issues a "call to action" to Board of Regents after Alberts departure

The news that sent shockwaves across the state on Wednesday brought out a statement from Nebraska's governor.

Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday morning issued a "call to action" to Nebraska's Board of Regents as the university's president's chair still needs filled almost seven months after Ted Carter announced he was leaving.

