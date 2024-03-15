Nebraska Baseball Weekend Preview: Nicholls State

Series Preview

Nicholls State Colonels (17-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-5)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Dates: March 15th-17th

Times (all CDT): Friday @ 6:05pm**time change**, Saturday @ 2:05pm, Sunday @ 12:05pm

Head Coaches: Mike Silva (3rd season, 70-52) & Will Bolt (5th season, 107-80-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska and Nicholls State are reuniting after playing a 3 game series in 2023 down in Manhattan, Kansas. Nebraska won the series 2-1 after winning the first 2 games in very different fashion. With the weather forcing a double header, Emmett Olson pitched a 7 inning complete game 2-1 victory. Then Nebraska swept the double header going off for a 17-1 victory.

Then Nicholls won game 3 in what at the time seemed like a huge let down by Nebraska. The Colonels however, went on a tear afterwards, winning their conference regular season and tournament championship, earning them a slot in the NCAA tournament.

The success has carried over to this season as well. They are 17-3 on the season, but I’d only list 4 of those games as being against “quality teams”. They did lose to 3 of those teams, including Nebraska's last opponent South Alabama, lost twice to Tulane, and beat Southern Miss in extra innings. It is still baseball, and that record has to be respected.

Pitching Probables

Game 1: RHP Drew Christo (1-1, 5.68 ERA) vs. RHP Jacob Mayers (2-0, 2.70 ERA)

Game 2: RHP Brett Sears (2-0, 1.78 ERA) vs. LHP Jack Nelson (0-0, 4.91 ERA)

Game 3: RHP Ty Horn (1-0, 2.79 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Quevedo (3-0, 3.22 ERA)

Nebraska is going with the same trio that they sent out vs USA last week. Drew Christo is looking to bounce back after giving up a career high 7 runs in 4.1 innings, including the first 4 batters of the series all coming around to score. This coming off back to back career outings. He needs to get back to his previous form before Nebraska gets to conference play.

The Brett Sears Redemption Tour is still alive and well. In his best game as a Husker, he went 8 innings strong, striking out 7 and giving up only 2 earned runs. He threw 88 pitches, and had the score not been 13-2, he probably would have trotted out for a for the 9th. He has 3 straight quality starts. His best outing last year may have been his inning where he struck out 2 Nicholls batters.

After what could only be described as a disaster of a first inning, with Ty Horn allowed 4 runs, he was able to settle back in during the 2nd inning. So he showed he is able to right his ship after adversity. He gave up a total of 6 runs in the 3 innings he pitched, but only 2 of those were earned, and he only allowed 3 hits. Quite a bit of blame has to go to the defense. Of the infield’s 5 errors on the day, 4 were during Horn’s innings. Hopefully we can see how he preforms with a solid defense behind him.

Nebraska will first face Jacob Meyers, who they played against last year as a raw but extremely talented freshman who ended up being the conference freshman of the year. He started in the 3rd game, which Nicholls won, throwing 4.1 innings. He had 8 strikeouts and held most batters not named Max Anderson and Brice Matthews in check. He tries to go for the K a lot, with 31 in 20 innings this year, so his pitch count gets up there very quickly. Look for NU to be patient and try to work that count early on.

Jack Nelson is a JUCO transfer that has started 2 games for Nicholls and has gone a combined 6.1 innings in those two starts, so don’t expect to see him long. He also pitched in relief in the Colonels win on Tuesday over Dillard and gave up 2 runs in his 1 inning of work. Michael Quevedo was slated to face Nebraska last season, but ended up being replaced. He’s improved his numbers this year, with an ERA of 3.22, and is good for about 5 innings or 80 pitches, as he’s been right around those numbers in every start.

Scouting Report

The Colonels are currently leading the entire country in hits and runs scored. As a team (A TEAM!) they are batting .348 and have an on base percentage of .459. Again teams like Dillard, Grambling, and Sacred Heart don’t offer the best pitching staffs to compare numbers against. Against the 4 teams I’d call quality, they still averaged 7.5 runs per game. They have power, but not really home run power, mostly using it to hit doubles (47), but are also aggressive on the base paths, with 47 steals.

I could go through and list 5-8 guys with stats that would be one of the more impressive on other teams, but really the main focus is on senior first baseman Edgar Alvarez. Alvarez is putting up numbers that are among the best in the country. His .470 batting average is currently 16th in the nation, and he’s top 10 in hits (31), doubles (10) and RBIs (33). His previous best season was a .330 average and 49 RBIs, so we will see if he can keep this up.

Leadoff batter and short stop Parker Coddou is batting .325 and leads the team with 28 runs scored, 8th best in the country. Senior third baseman Cade Crosby is the other player that has started most games that has an OPS over 1.000. His breakout season has him batting .484 and he’s only gone hitless in one game that he’s played in.

Top bullpen arm Nico Saltaformaggio is off to a slightly slower start than last year when he was first team all-conference. He has a 3.94 ERA currently, but has a 3-1 record, so it’s easy to see who the team likes going to if the game hangs in the balance. Gavin Gary leads the team in appearances with 10, and boasts a 1.74 ERA. He generally only goes for an inning at a time though, with 10.1 innings pitched.

Nicholls brings a strong defense to Lincoln. They have a .977 fielding percentage, and only one person on the team has more than 2 errors. Very impressive with the amount of guys they rotate in and out of the lineup with the blowouts they have been a part of.

Series History

Nebraska is 5-2 all time against Nicholls State, with the last meeting coming in 2023 as the teams met in Manhattan, Kansas due to the weather forecast in Lincoln. Nebraska won the series 2-1.

Nebraska Notes