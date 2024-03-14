HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 6 Northern Colorado 5 (10 inn)

Playing no-longer-existent ESPN Instant Classics is becoming as regular as Iowa fans screaming into the wind on Twitter. The Huskers did it again, but with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning, most of the 60 or so freezing Husker faithful were probably just thinking, “Shit, this thing’s going to the 11th inning and I can’t feel either set of cheeks.”

Then, with reliever Kaylin Kinney on 1st, freshman Sammie Bland ripped a single to right pushing her to the other corner. Another frosh, Alina Felix followed by tagging one past the pitcher’s glove to bring Kinney home when they were unable to make a play at 1st, finally ending the marathon with a 6-5 comeback win.

The Huskers entered Thursday’s game against Northern Colorado looking for two things: 1) returning the favor to the Bears after a 5-3 loss Tuesday and 2) adding a second straight win in Bowlin after starting the season 0-5 at home. And for five innings, Bears ace Erin Caviness and a strong north wind combined to hold the Huskers scoreless.

The Bears, on the hand, jumped all over starter Sarah Harness touching her up for 5 hits, 2 walks and 5 runs in the first 2 innings including a 2-run double in each.

In the 6th though, the Huskers finally broke through. Singles by Brooke Andrews and Ava Bredwell plus a walk to Malia Thoms loaded the bases with one out. A fielder’s choice scored Brooke, then a Sam Bland double cleaned off Katelyn Caneda and Bredwell to cut things to 5-3.

In the 7th, Billie Andrews hit into another fielder’s choice, but she made it to 1st and moved to second when joined by sister Brooke on an error. Sydney Gray singled in Billie moving Brooke to 3rd base. Bredwell, on her only out thus far, still managed to tie things up by scoring Brooke as she was thrown out at 1st.

The 8th and 9th innings were scoreless and Kaylin Kinney came on to replace Caitlyn Olensky in the 10th. Olensky may quietly have been the player of the game by relieving Harness to throw 7 scoreless innings scattering only 4 hits and walking no one.

(She did hit three batters, but you just know they were giving her side-eye.)

If Olensky was the MVP on the mound, then it was Bredwell and Bland at the plate who each went 3-5 combining for half of the Huskers 12 hits. They both smacked a double and combined for 3 RBI’s. It should be noted Billie Andrews’ hitting streak ended at 19 games, but more impressive was her taking a walk in the 9th instead of swinging at something out of the zone to try and save the streak. Class all the way.

The Huskers return to action Friday evening at 5:30 against North Dakota at Bowlin Stadium. The game can be viewed on B1G+ ($) or heard on the Huskers app. Bring your anxiety meds.

Nebraska Cornhuskers