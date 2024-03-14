A three year starter, Newesome has been one of the Huskers top defensive backs the past two years. Now Newsome turns his attention to the NFL. How will he translate? Listed below is my Quinton Newsome NFL Draft Scouting report highlighting his strengths, concerns and how he projects to the NFL.

Measurables

Height: 6’1

Weight: 185

Grading

Trait Grade: 6.8/10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 5.5/10 (Backup/Special Teams)

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Strengths

Has experience playing both outside corner and in the slot

Able to play both press and off man coverage

Able to turn and run with receivers out of press man coverage

Flows well playing in off or zone coverage

Shows the ability to accelerate to be able to recover

Able to play the catch point to break up passes

Not afraid of contact and willing to come up to make tackles

Concerns

Only average speed and quickness for a cornerback

Tends to play the receiver instead of the ball which could lead to penalties

Lacks the instincts to read the receiver and instead has to react

Not a quick twitch mover which allows him to give up catches in off coverage

Drag down tackler who will let the ball carrier go through his arms

Summary

There are a lot of things that Quinton Newsome does well as a cornerback. Newsome is a competitive cornerback who can play multiple coverages. In press man Newsome shows patience and can flip his hips and run with defenders sticking in their hip pocket. In off man or zone coverage Newsome flows well and is able to react to the receiver he’s covering or whoever comes into his zone.

But the problem with Newsome, he’s solid at a lot of things but not good or elite at any one thing. Newsome lacks the high end physical traits that teams crave out of cornerbacks. He doesn’t have the long speed and receiver can separate on deep routes. Newsome shows some quickness but he’s not explosive which can allow him to get separation underneath.

What Newsome has going for him is that he can do so much and is versatile, being able to play both as an outside corner or inside in the slot. Newsome is likely better situated to move inside to the slot. Against Michigan he matched up with potential top 50 pick Roman Wilson and was able to hold his own.

Projection

The fact that Quinton Newsome was not invited to a single Postseason All Star Game or the Scouting Combine should tell you what the NFL thinks of him. Newsome could still be drafted in the last couple of rounds, but the odds are against him. More than likely Quinton Newsome is going to be an undrafted free agent and need to earn a roster spot during rookie OTA’s and training camp.