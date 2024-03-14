Possible Replacements for Former Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts

Trev is out. He left for Texas A&M.
Lets move on. Below is a list of possible successors to take over and move the university athletic department forward.
Jamie Pollard - Iowa State Athletic Director
- Jamie has been Iowa State’s Athletic Director since 2005. A lifetime in the college sports world. His name has been brought up over the past couple of searches for Nebraska. I imagine they might reach out to him once more.
John Cook - Nebraska Volleyball Coach
- John’s a great coach. He also represents the university fairly well. His name keeps getting brought up because of this. I am not sure how much interest he has or if there is any reality to him getting the position but the fans like to talk about it.
Gene Taylor - Kansas State Athletic Director
- Gene has been with KSU since 2017. He came from North Dakota State University and brought on Chris Klieman from the Bison to take over for Dan Snyder. Chris has done well at KSU and thus so has Gene.
Travis Goff - Kansas Athletic Director
- Travis has been the AD at Kansas since 2021. He is credited for brining Lance Leipold from Buffalo to turn around the Jayhawk football program. Which, he has since done. KU basketball has also won a national championship under his reign.
Nina King - Duke Athletic Director
- Nina has been with Duke since 2021 and was Senior Deputy Director since 2008. She was name Sports Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” in 2018. An up and coming talent in the world of college athletics.
Ed Stewart - Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director USC
- Former VP of the Big 12 and currently with the University of Southern California. He was an All-American at Nebraska back in the 1990’s and is well respected in the business. There was talks of him as a possibility during the last AD search for Nebraska. I am sure his name is being tossed around once again.
Garth Glissman - SEC Commissioner of Men’s Basketball
- Former Nebraska backup quarterback and basketball player. Currently with the SEC. He was was the Senior Director of Basketball Operations for the NBA before heading back to the college ranks.
Mack Rhoades - Baylor Athletic Director
- Mack has been at Baylor since 2016. He hired Matt Rhule after the Art Briles scandal. The men’s basketball team won the 2021 NCAA National Title under his leadership. The women’s basketball team won a National Title under him in 2019. Mack would come with a lot of success behind him.
John Curry - Wake Forest Athletic Director
- John has been at Wake Forest since 2019. He is just the 6th AD at Wake Forest all time. Winner of the Sports Business Journal “40 Under 40” award in 2011.
Jeremiah Dickey - Boise State Athletic Director
- Jeremiah has been with Boise State since 2021. Was associated AD at Baylor when Matt Rhule was hired. He is a Texas boy as he graduated from UT.
Dave Rimington - Former Husker football player/Amateur Photographer
- Maybe he will come in and be interim again? He did it once before after Scott Frost was let go of. Not sure if he even wants this type of position.
John Cunningham - Cincinnati Athletic Director
- A graduate of Lincoln Pius X and UNL College of Law. John has been with Cincinnati since 2019. He helped navigate Cincy into the Big 12.
