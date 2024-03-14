Focusing on the Positive Despite Nebraska AD Departure LIVE Thursday 9pm CST

I didn’t have Trev Alberts leaving on my 2024 bingo card. So there’s that. Look, I know there are going to be plenty of questions about why and who’s next. But in this episode, we’re going to talk about:

Women’s basketball loses in OT to that team over there, settling for B1G Tournament runners-up. Men’s basketball ends regular season with a road win and ranked third in the conference. Hoiberg shares coach of the year honors with Matt Painter of Purdue, and how the transitive property should have shut that $#!& down. And there’s also a couple Huskers who received some all-conference honors.

And since last week, Greg watched Napoleon and found an intriguing link between that movie (and history) and where we are today in the landscape of college athletics. Did Minnie really sacrifice an entire Monday night watching it for no reason?

Chattrfields, mount up. I don’t think we’ll see Jon this week either.