HUSKERS SOFTBALL Is Home Again: Previewing the Big Red Spring Classic

The news all day today was about anything but the upcoming games back in Lincoln as it was announced Trev Alberts would be leaving Nebraska to become the new Athletic Director at Texas A&M. You can read all about it here, so all I will add is that leadership does matter and Ronnie Green, Ted Carter and Trev all choosing to leave a campus they very much enjoyed is not a coincidence. Former volleyball Terry Pettit:

Talented people (Ted Carter, Ronnie Green, Trev Alberts) leave a team when the leadership above them loses sight of the team's purpose. The team is the University. When the leadership cuts funding, and undermines the team's purpose with political dogma they leave. pic.twitter.com/kdbBhIDhvR — Terry Pettit (@TerryPettit1) March 13, 2024

Time will tell, but Trev’s departure may just be the start of more bleeding to come. I very much hope I’m wrong.

On to softball.

The Huskers finished the Razorback Rumble with a 3-1 record and while 4-0 was the desired result, 3-1 wasn’t unexpected. What was unexpected was the biggest battles being with St. Francis University. The Red Flash roughed up the Husker bullpen scoring 4 runs in the last inning both games. In the first matchup, Nebraska fought back to score 3 for a walk-off win in the bottom of the 7th for a 7-6 win, but in the rematch, they couldn’t overcome the late 4-run assault, falling 6-3.

Wrapped around those games was a 13-3 pounding of Northern Iowa and a 5-1 victory over 13-7-1 South Alabama which was highlighted by Kaylin Kinney bouncing back from a 2-inning 7-hit relief appearance against SFU to drop a complete game 1-run gem on the Jaguars.

A split against Northern Colorado and Maine on Tuesday sends the Huskers into the weekend back to .500 with a 12-12 record. For further details of last weekend’s action, see the links below.

RAZORBACK RUMBLE RESULTS

HUSKERS 13 Northern Iowa 3 (6 inn) Recap

HUSKERS 7 Saint Francis 6. Recap

Saint Francis 6. HUSKERS 3 (8 inn) Recap

HUSKERS 5 South Alabama 1 Recap

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

UGLY - The above-mentioned bullpen performance against the Red Flash. However -

GOOD - Along with Kinney, Sarah Harness, who also had a rough outing vs. SFU, rebounded with a shutout of Maine.

GOOD - Billie Andrews stayed hot and Sydney Gray caught fire again. More on them below.

GOOD - Caitlynn Neal got her bat going as well with a .467 OBP in Fayetteville.

BIG RED CLASSIC

THINGS TO LOOK FOR:

This weekend, the Huskers get bookend rematches with Northern Colorado who defeated them Tuesday. Winning those two to take the series won’t be easy as they’ll likely see a lot more of Bears ace Erin Caviness (see below). They will need lower their LOB total of 10 from Tuesday’s game to pull it off.

The one we’re all looking at is Creighton. There should be a lot of blue in the stands so be sure to grab the BEAT CREIGHTON buttons being given away Saturday.

While Creighton is 15-8, they haven’t exactly been taking on the Goliaths of D1 softball. Their current RPI strength of schedule ranks 262nd out of 307 D1 teams.

The Huskers would love to see consistent, high-control pitching for all four games. If they do that and the Huskers bats, which averaged 7 runs per game in Arkansas, keep the production up, they will be poised for their first weekend sweep in the last tournament before Big 10 play.

GAME INFO

Schedule: (All times CST)

March 14 Northern Colorado 5:30 p.m.

March 15 North Dakota 5:30 p.m.

March 16 Creighton (NPM) 4:30 p.m.

March 17 Northern Colorado 11 a.m.

Location: Bowlin Stadium - Lincoln, NE

Surface: Natural grass, dirt infield.

TV/Streaming: All four games this week will stream on Big Ten+ (subscriptions start at $9.99/mo) The Creighton game will be televised (in Nebraska only) on Nebraska Public Media, with Larry Punteney and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt on the call.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network. You can listen for free at Husker Audio - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website (huskers.com - Nate Rohr is on the call.

Weather: Pack warm and wet weather gear Thursday evening - temps will be in the mid-high 40’s with a 40% chance of light showers. Friday & Saturday’s games will be in mid-high 50’s with the wind picking up Saturday. Sunday will cold and windy with highs in the mid-40’s.

THE OPPONENTS

NORTHERN COLORADO (12-14)

Northern Colorado is 12-14 and has won seven of its last eight games after defeating Nebraska and Maine on Tuesday at Bowlin Stadium.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Erin Caviness and Isabelle DiNapoli have been the Bears’ primary pitchers. Caviness is 6-5 with one save and a 2.56 ERA in 68.1 innings, leading the teams in wins, innings and strikeouts (81). DiNapoli, who earned the win over Nebraska, is 4-4 with one save and a 3.88 ERA in 61.1 innings over a team-high 12 appearances.

NORTH DAKOTA (5-23)

North Dakota is 5-23 this season. The Fighting Hawks have lost seven straight games, but four of those losses have been by three runs or fewer.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Katie Joten leads the team with 20 walks, nine stolen bases and a .432 on-base percentage.

CREIGHTON (15-8)

Creighton is 13-8 this season and plays five games before facing Nebraska on Saturday. The Bluejays opened Big East Conference play with a series win at St. John’s last weekend.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Natalia Puchino has been impressive as Creighton’s ace, posting a 9-1 record with two saves and a 1.66 ERA in 63.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .179 against her.

SYDNEY GRAY GRABS ANOTHER B1G PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD

She hit .385 last week with her second three homer weekend of the season and added five RBIs in four games. In a pair of games Tuesday, Gray showed off her eye by going 1-for-2 with five walks.

SENIOR SS BILLIE ANDREWS IS HAVING A SEASON - AND CAREER - FOR THE AGES

Let’s take a look at some numbers shall we?

Currently has 52 home runs, the 3rd Husker ever to do so.

She currently ranks 3rd on the NU career list behind Ali Viola (53) and Taylor Edwards (54).

Not to rush things, but am I the only one who would like see her take over the #1 spot against Creighton?

She currently ranks 5th nationally in HR’s per game at .45 with 9 in 20 games.

She is now the 2nd member of the Husker 40-40 club along with Jennifer Lizama (47 Hr’s 95 SB). With 9 more stolen bases, she would become the first 50-50 player in school history.

There are only 8 active 40-40 players in D1 with only 4 of those being from a power conference.

She is currently on a 19-game hitting streak. A hit against the Bears tonight would make her the only Husker to ever have two separate 20-game streaks (she had a 23-game streak in 2022). There have only been four 20-game+ streaks in school history.

She is currently 2nd in the country in extra-base hits per game and ranks 8th among active career NCAA leaders in the category.

I think that’s enough for now.

THE PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP

#6 BILLIE ANDREWS • SS

#27 BROOKE ANDREWS • CF

#7 SYDNEY GRAY • 3B

#44 KAYLIN KINNEY • DP

#18 PEYTON CODY • RF

#29 SAMANTHA BLAND • LF

#24 AVA BREDWELL • C

#66 KATELYN CANEDA • 2B

#00 MCKINLEY MALECHA • 1B

#2 SARAH HARNESS • P

HEY! WE’VE GOT A SOFTBALL PODCAST!

Pod #2 is in the books and you can watch it by clicking the link below. You can catch Mylie, Jayden and myself on Tuesday evenings at 8pm as we talk Huskers softball and maybe a few other fun topics. Log in and join the chat!

