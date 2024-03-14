Thursday Flakes: Wi-Fi in Airports, Crying on Airplanes and Indoor Security Cameras

I’ve been super busy this week as I have been working on a new business that I didn’t even realize until about 11pm last night that Trev Alberts left Nebraska for Texas A&M. My initial reaction was disappointed but I wasn’t surprised considering the mess the University of Nebraska is in right now without a president and chancellor and now without the Athletic Director. These problems needs to be fixed quickly before things get a whole lot worse in Lincoln. On that note, let’s just jump straight into some questions.

Would you ever take a job at Texas A&M?

Are you going on any road trips this spring?

Have you ever taken advantage of an airline’s stopover program?

Does it matter to you if an airline or airport has faster Wi-Fi?

Do you have any indoor security cameras?

Would you try Kayak’s price-matching feature?

Would you like to live on a car-free island?

Feel free to answer some of these questions in the comments below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts Leaving for Texas A&M | Sports | Corn Nation

This comes as a shock to everyone. There has been plenty of speculation about why Alberts is leaving and I’m sure we will hear more and more about this in the coming days. It comes at a poor time for Nebraska athletics because the University of Nebraska system has been without a president and chancellor for several months. Finding a new athletic director in an environment where you don’t have the top leadership ironed out is going to be very difficult for the University of Nebraska.

Nebraska Suffers Dismal 9-3 Loss to Shockers | Baseball | Corn Nation

There is really not much to say about this game tonight other than two young pitchers got roughed up in the first two innings, but the only way they get experience is to play. The bullpen got some work, which will hopefully help down the road. A disappointed Coach Bolt expressed his displeasure after game noting far too many undisciplined at-bats.

Wrestling: The NCAA Tournament Seeds Are Out | Wrestling | Corn Nation

I’ll have a more in-depth breakdown of the seeds, the season that was, and a preview of NCAAs early next week, but here are Nebraska’s seeds and some initial thoughts after looking at the potential matchups.

Huskers Close Out Regular Season At Arkansas | Women’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team will hit the road to face No. 12 Arkansas on Friday, March 15, in both teams’ last regular-season meet of 2024. The dual is set to start at 7 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on the SEC Network+. NU leads the series with the Razorbacks, 6-4. The teams met last season, and Arkansas grabbed the 196.225-195.000 victory.

Huskers Host Big Red Spring Classic | Softball | Huskers.com

The tournament begins on Thursday when the Huskers host Northern Colorado at 5:30 p.m. On Friday, Nebraska takes on North Dakota at 5:30 p.m. Saturday sees the Huskers take on in-state rival Creighton at 4:30 p.m. Nebraska then closes the weekend with another game against Northern Colorado on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Tom Shatel: Why is Trev Alberts Leaving Nebraska and Why Now? | Sports | Omaha World-Herald

Amie Just: Why is Trev Alberts Leaving Nebraska and Why Now? | Sports | Lincoln Journal Star

Travel

17 Great American Road Trip Ideas | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Ah, yes–the great American road trip. Clichés aside, there’s something about the magnetic pull of “the open road” that attracts all types of travelers to embark on this time-honored pilgrimage across the US. Whether it’s the boundless sense of free rein, the quiet hours of meditative self revelation, or the transfixing power of staring out the car window–road trips can be some of our most transformative travel experiences, particularly in a country as vast and diverse as the United States.

Why Do We Always Cry on Planes? | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

As it turns out, there are scientific reasons behind this emotional phenomenon. “The reasons why we cry are varied and complex, and the act of crying is a psychological and physical process,” chartered psychologist Dr. Jo Perkins tells us. “So it’s perhaps not surprising that people report being more prone to crying on planes, given the many pressures that we experience both psychologically and physically ahead of and during a flight.”

The Best Airline Stopover Programs | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Taking advantage of these free airline programs is one of the best ways to stretch your travel budget—but not all stopovers are created equal. The ones with the most value for travelers offer free or discounted hotel stays, as well as savings on tourist activities like city tours, admission to museums, and even restaurant bills.

The US Airlines and Airports With the Best and Worst Wi-Fi | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The Indianapolis International Airport ranked the best among North American airports, scoring a 4 out of 5 for connectivity. That was followed by both Portland and Vancouver in Canada. But the fastest in the country is actually Fort Lauderdale’s Hollywood International Airport’s Terminal 3, according to the study, which boasts a speed of 157.6Mbps.

AirBnb Bans Indoor Security Cameras in Listings Around the World | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The new safety policy will go into effect on April 30th and will ban all cameras “inside listings, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.” The move represents a shift for the home rental company, which previously allowed indoor security cameras to be used in common areas of its homes, like hallways and living rooms, as long as they were disclosed on the listing.

TSA Unveils Self-Screening Checkpoint at Las Vegas Airport | Travel | Travel + Leisure

If the machine detects an issue, such as a person forgetting to take out their cell phone from a pocket, they can resolve the issue themselves by placing the item on the screening belt, and then getting re-screened without the need for an officer to do an in person screening.

Kayak Launches Price-Matching Feature | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Leveraging the power of AI, Kayak’s PriceCheck is “a new patent-pending price comparison tool” that’s free to use for mobile app users of the travel search engine. Travelers can upload a screenshot of their airfare — from any website — and Kayak will search across the competition to ensure they’re getting the best possible deal.

Flying Car Backed By Space X Set to Debut in 2025 | Travel | Travel Pulse

What separates this unit from other flying car prototypes is its ability to travel like a vehicle on the highway. Most other prototypes look like oversized drones.

Why Are Cruises Still Calling in a Haitian Port Amid Level 4 Advisory | Travel | Travel Pulse

Cruise Critic’s Editor-in-Chief, Colleen McDaniel, referred to Labadee as, “Royal Caribbean’s insulated private destination.” She emphasized, “As a cruise line private destination, Labadee is only accessible to cruise ship guests, and the experience is completely owned and run by the cruise line, using the destination to serve as an extension of the onboard experience.”

14 of the Best Things to Do in Amsterdam | Travel | Lonely Planet

Whether you’re after exceptional art and architecture, innovative design, fabulous food or thumping nightlife, you’ll find it here. Amsterdam’s condensed layout means you can fit a lot in even on a short trip, as you hit the city’s most famous attractions and discover under-the-radar surprises.

10 Best Road Trips in Ireland | Travel | Lonely Planet

Such social connections are the soul of Ireland – and that’s on top of the island’s staggering raw beauty. What’s the best way to get the best of both? Hit the (rural) road – and plan to take it slow. Our list of the best 10 road trips in Ireland should help inspire you

Getting Around in Norway: Planes Trains and Ferries | Travel | Lonely Planet

Served by a combination of state-wide, private and municipal companies, Norway’s transportation network is extensive and efficient. And although journeys can be long, services across the board are usually very comfortable.

In Search of Oppenheimer’s New Mexico | Travel | BBC

The “father of the atomic bomb” long admired the state’s desert landscapes. Today, travelers can still see the many places that inspired the physicist – if they know where to look.

Biryani: The One-Pot Dish That Reigns Supreme for Ramadan in India | Travel | BBC

Chefs and homemakers rustle up a variety of dishes during Ramadan, but biryani – satisfying, filling and easy to make – may be the most popular dish in India.

Adalar: Explore the Ottoman Past on Istanbul’s Car-Free Islands | Travel | BBC

Home to grand but faded palaces and mosques, the Adalar islands offer a glimpse into Istanbul’s multicultural past as well as a peaceful escape from the massive and chaotic metropolis.

Pura Vida: Costa Rica’s Uniquely Positive Outlook on Life | Travel | BBC

Costa Rica’s national saying “pura vida”, which is associated with a sense of wellbeing, positivity and gratitude, is far more than just a simple catchphrase.

The Rest

Elephants never forget.

An elephant comes to visit it's elderly human companion in village hospital ... pic.twitter.com/QMx14Jlx0c — Figen (@TheFigen_) March 13, 2024

Can your dog do this?

Impressive!