Nebraska Suffers Dismal Loss to Shockers, 9-3

On a night about an hour after it became official that Athletic Director Trev Alberts was walking away from Nebraska to take his talents to Texas A&M, the Nebraska baseball team faced off against Wichita State for their second game of their midweek series.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts Leaving for Texas A&M https://t.co/2hdjH8SOPo — Corn Nation (@CornNation) March 13, 2024

For the first time since the game in Arlington against Oklahoma, Cayden Brumbaugh and Josh Overbeek were in the one-two spot on the lineup card. Overbeek has been out with a broken finger suffered in that OU game. In addition, freshman Ryan Harrahill, a freshman from Elkhorn North, made his Nebraska debut, stepping on the mound as the starter. Wichita State put a freshman on the mound as well tonight. Tyler Dobbs, a lefthander from Lewisville, TX made his second start of the season and sixth appearance.

Brumbaugh made an impression on his return to the lineup right away, smacking a double to left-center to start off the game. However, Dobbs was able to work around that and get out the inning without Brumbaugh getting past third.

First career start as a Husker. ✅ pic.twitter.com/39TXtcBg2B — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 13, 2024

Then Harrahill started what would become a nightmare inning. He gave up back-to-back singles and walked Derek Williams on four pitches to load the bases. He then seemed to right himself, getting a strikeout and a flyout to put him one out away from getting out of the inning. However, Ryan Callahan then rapped a single the opposite way to score a run, and Jordan Rogers tripled the other way to score two more. Rhett Stokes then made an error on a ball hit by Nebraska native Seth Stroh to plate the fourth Shocker run of the inning. Without anyone warm in the bullpen, Harrahill walked his second batter of the inning before striking out the number nine batter to end the inning.

After Nebraska could not get anything going in their half of the second, sophomore lefty Caleb Clark came on to face eight batters. He walked two, hit one, got a couple of ground outs, gave up two singles, a home run, and five more runs. Bobby Olson came in to strike out the ninth hitter to end the inning. After two disastrous innings, Nebraska was down 9-0.

Dobbs looked like an All-American and blew through the Cornhuskers in the top of the third, three up three down, and again in the fourth inning and again in the fifth. The Shockers didn’t get much going against Bobby Olson in the third and Grant Cleavinger in the fourth.

Apparently, the Nebraska coaching staff decided at this point to get pitchers some time on the mound as Kyle Froehlich came in and pitched the fifth, working past a fielding error to get the next three batters to all fly out.

Despite throwing only 64 pitches and basically cruising through the Cornhusker lineup, Dobbs was pulled for the sixth inning and replaced by Daniel Zang. Nebraska scratched out a run when Brumbaugh walked and got to third on a Josh Overbeek double. He then scored when Cole Evans grounded out to second. Nebraska was now down 9-1.

Jalen Worthley, the Lincoln East product came into pitch the sixth inning and promptly gave up a double to Jaden Gustafson. He then settled down, getting a ground out and struck out both Rogers and Stroh.

The pitching carousel continued with Rans Sanders pitching the seventh and no runs, no hits, not errors. And finally, Mason McConnaughey came out in the bottom of the eighth and sat down the Shockers in order.

Clay Bradford did swat a solo home run in the top of the ninth to add another run, and then pinch hitter Max Buettenback ripped a ball the opposite way into the corner that resulted in an inside the park home run when the fielder crashed into the wall chasing after it. Hayden Lewis got a chance to pinch hit and lined out to the shortstop to end the game. Final score: Wichita State 9 and Nebraska 3.

There is really not much to say about this game tonight other than two young pitchers got roughed up in the first two innings, but the only way they get experience is to play. The bullpen got some work, which will hopefully help down the road. A disappointed Coach Bolt expressed his displeasure after game noting far too many undisciplined at-bats.

Nebraska gets a split in the series and now returns home for eight straight games, starting Friday against Nicholls State at 6:05. No starting pitcher has been named at this point.