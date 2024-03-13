Wrestling: The Huskers’ NCAA Tournament Seeds are Out

The NCAA announced its seeds for this year’s NCAA Championships that start next Thursday, so we have some Husker seeds to look into.

I’ll have a more in-depth breakdown of the seeds, the season that was, and a preview of NCAAs early next week, but here are Nebraska’s seeds and some initial thoughts after looking at the potential matchups.

Nebraska’s 2024 NCAA Seeds 125 pounds - 15-seed Caleb Smith (Jr.) 133 pounds - 14-seed Jacob Van Dee (R-Fr.) 141 pounds - 9-seed Brock Hardy (So.) 149 pounds - 1-seed Ridge Lovett (Jr.) 157 pounds - 8-seed Peyton Robb (Sr.) 165 pounds - 8-seed Antrell Taylor (R-Fr.) 184 pounds - 5-seed Lenny Pinto (So.) 197 pounds - 10-seed Silas Allred (So.) 285 pounds - 29-seed Nash Hutmacher (Jr.)

My Initial Thoughts...