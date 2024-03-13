Report: Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts To Texas A&M

Articles from the Houston Chronicle and TexAgs are reporting that current Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is expected to leave to become the new athletic director at Texas A&M.

Trev would take over for Ross Bjork who left for the athletic director position at Ohio state this past January. He would replace interim athletic director and former A&M head football coach R.C. Slocum.

Trev, a former All-American at Nebraska, has been in the position since July 2021. Trev received a contract extension in November of 2023 that raised his salary to $1.7 million a year with a liquidation clause if he were to leave for another job.

This would be a huge blow to the university and athletic department if Alberts were to leave. While there was some moaning when he was hired back in 2021 from the University of Nebraska Omaha the department has seen a fairly large uptick since his hiring.

He hired Matt Rhule to lead the football program. Lead the finalization of the new football facility next to the stadium and spearheaded volleyball day in Nebraska which lead to the Husker volleyball team playing in Memorial Stadium.

He has also been the lead for the future changes to south stadium which would update the old section.

Corn Nation will update as information comes in regarding this situation.