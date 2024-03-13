Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts Leaving for Texas A&M

It has been confirmed through multiple sources that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is leaving to take the athletic director position at Texas A&M University.

Per a source, Trev Alberts is leaving Nebraska for the Texas A&M job. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) March 13, 2024

This comes as a shock to everyone. There has been plenty of speculation about why Alberts is leaving and I’m sure we will hear more and more about this in the coming days.

It comes at a poor time for Nebraska athletics because the University of Nebraska system has been without a president and chancellor for several months. Finding a new athletic director in an environment where you don’t have the top leadership ironed out is going to be very difficult for the University of Nebraska.

BREAKING NEWS: Trev Alberts has decided to take the Texas A&M athletic director job, per source. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) March 13, 2024

Who’s going to take this job not knowing who is going to lead them?

If you remember several months ago, we saw some plays by the Board of Regents to take away power from the university chancellor or president and give more power to the regents.

One might speculate that this is the reason for Albert’s departure.

Everyone is going to be looking for someone to blame on this and I’m sure we’re going to hear more about it in the next few days to come, but it’s clear that Albert’s did not leave to go to Texas A&M for some massive increase in salary.

Remember that Alberts received a large boost in salary last November when he went from $800k to $1.7M, making him one of the top-paid athletic directors in the nation. He also received an eight year extension at that time.

IF THAT WEREN’T ENOUGH... he was going to get a raise to $2.6M in 2026 because of retention clause in his contract.

That increase was a short four months ago.

Alberts has done a lot of good in his time at Nebraska.

He rid the school of Scott Frost, the worst football coach in school history.

He organized and executed Volleyball Day, increasing Nebraska’s visibility to a global level while setting a world’s record for attendance of a women’s sporting event.

He retained Fred Hoiberg when he easily could have let him go and Nebraska might have their best men’s basketball team in school history.

He was also named in a lawsuit by former Nebraska player Ashley Scoggin, who is accusing Alberts and women’s basketball head coach Amy Williams of failing to protect her from former assistant coach Chuck Love who allegedly had a sexual relationship with her.

Alberts is gone.

Trev Alberts has been selected as Texas A&M's new director of athletics.



Read more: https://t.co/s6yaQUGlbt pic.twitter.com/wWWE9VNPzl — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) March 13, 2024

Who will replace him?

Who the hell knows. Perhaps the Nebraska Board of Regents might get their shit together or get the hell out of town.

This is a blemish on Nebraska sports. It damned well better be fixed.

Soon.

Here's the email from Trev to Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/uu5k8dB6Io — Josh Peterson (@joshtweeterson) March 13, 2024

Pretty generic goodbye email that says absolutely nothing.

I doubt we will hear much specifically about why Alberts is leaving, which really sucks. It leaves everything open to speculation.