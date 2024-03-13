Wednesday Flakes Brings You News Outside of Trev Alberts Possibly But Not Yet Confirmed Leaving For Texas Agricultural & Mechanical University

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska Football: Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers To Watch In Spring Ball, No. 12 Blye Hill

Inside Nebraska is counting down the Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch during spring ball this year.

Nebraska Basketball's Fred Hoiberg Named Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year - All Huskers

Husker men finished third in the league after being picked 12th in the preseason

Other News From The Sporting World

Deadspin sold by G/O Media, editorial staff to be laid off

Impacted staffers were notified Monday that they were being let go from G/O Media, marking the third round of cuts at the firm in less than a year.

2023-2024 Men’s Basketball SB Nation Big Ten All Conference Awards - Hammer and Rails

Thanks to all the voters.

Olympic Commission Wants to Put the U.S. Government in Charge of Youth Sports - WSJ

A commission created in the wake of sports abuse scandals released a report Friday that gives Congress a lengthy to-do list

Report: Pittsburgh Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Carolina Panthers - CBS Pittsburgh

The Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

BOZICH | Payne says critics forgot his warning about Louisville basketball struggles, need for support | Louisville Sports | wdrb.com

Early Tuesday evening, after he lost what was likely his last game as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach in the opening round of the ACC Tournament in Washington

With College Football Playoff format and future revenue in flux, here's what's on the table - Yahoo Sports

The CFP is barreling toward a new format and revenue model that skews toward the new Power Two, creating a more formal divide in the top tier of college athletics.

NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs | AP News

The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.

Climate Change's Growing Threat to Skiing | SKI

A new study shed more light on the direct effects of climate change on skiing, including season length and snowmaking.

Court Report: College basketball's coaching carousel season is here, so let's look at the jobs that could open - CBSSports.com

Matt Norlander's college hoops notebook also has an interview with basketball's notorious anonymous scoopmeister: 'Trilly Donovan'

Yellow Journalism

Bitcoin’s Stunning Climb to New Records, Explained in Charts - WSJ

Robust flows into new spot bitcoin funds are one of the primary catalysts of the rally

Here’s Why Jalapeño Peppers Are Less Spicy Than Ever - D Magazine

Throw out those bogus shopping tips about pepper size. Decades of deliberate planning created a less-hot jalapeño.

Steve Albini: Grinding It Out in the Studio

Legendary and prolific engineer, Shellac frontman, and Electrical Audio proprietor Steve Albini sits down with PG to talk about how he records guitars, how he gets his own sound, and his stakes on modern guitar culture.

The Hand-made Architecture – Journal from the Heartland

I will admit I am a fan of what might be called antiquated architecture.

Why People in Sweden Do Nature the Right Way

People in Sweden appreciate nature differently than we do in the U.S. Here's how my trips there have reframed how I experience the world.

Rooster Teeth Shut Down by Warner Bros. Discovery

Rooster Teeth is being shut down by parent Warner Bros. Discovery, after unsuccessful attempts to sell the unprofitable entertainment division.

The Skyrocketing Costs Driving Cheeseburger Prices Up—and Restaurant Owners Out - WSJ Escalating payroll costs and diners’ dwindling tolerance for higher checks are putting independent restaurants in a squeeze

Tyrannosaurus Rex May Have Actually Been Three Separate Dinosaurs - IGN

The king of the dinosaurs may have actually had a few friends. Some paleontologists say that there may have been two other species in addition to the T-Rex.

Auditory Enlightenment