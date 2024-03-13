Wednesday Flakes Brings You News Outside of Trev Alberts Possibly But Not Yet Confirmed Leaving For Texas Agricultural & Mechanical University

Mankilling Mastodons
Nebraska Football: Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers To Watch In Spring Ball, No. 12 Blye Hill
Inside Nebraska is counting down the Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch during spring ball this year.
Nebraska Basketball's Fred Hoiberg Named Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year - All Huskers
Husker men finished third in the league after being picked 12th in the preseason
Deadspin sold by G/O Media, editorial staff to be laid off
Impacted staffers were notified Monday that they were being let go from G/O Media, marking the third round of cuts at the firm in less than a year.
2023-2024 Men’s Basketball SB Nation Big Ten All Conference Awards - Hammer and Rails
Thanks to all the voters.
Olympic Commission Wants to Put the U.S. Government in Charge of Youth Sports - WSJ
A commission created in the wake of sports abuse scandals released a report Friday that gives Congress a lengthy to-do list
Report: Pittsburgh Steelers trade Diontae Johnson to Carolina Panthers - CBS Pittsburgh
The Steelers are reportedly trading wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
BOZICH | Payne says critics forgot his warning about Louisville basketball struggles, need for support | Louisville Sports | wdrb.com
Early Tuesday evening, after he lost what was likely his last game as the University of Louisville men’s basketball coach in the opening round of the ACC Tournament in Washington
With College Football Playoff format and future revenue in flux, here's what's on the table - Yahoo Sports
The CFP is barreling toward a new format and revenue model that skews toward the new Power Two, creating a more formal divide in the top tier of college athletics.
NAACP urges student-athletes to reconsider Florida colleges after state eliminates DEI programs | AP News
The NAACP says Black student-athletes should reconsider attending public colleges and universities in Florida.
Climate Change's Growing Threat to Skiing | SKI
A new study shed more light on the direct effects of climate change on skiing, including season length and snowmaking.
Court Report: College basketball's coaching carousel season is here, so let's look at the jobs that could open - CBSSports.com
Matt Norlander's college hoops notebook also has an interview with basketball's notorious anonymous scoopmeister: 'Trilly Donovan'
Bitcoin’s Stunning Climb to New Records, Explained in Charts - WSJ
Robust flows into new spot bitcoin funds are one of the primary catalysts of the rally
Here’s Why Jalapeño Peppers Are Less Spicy Than Ever - D Magazine
Throw out those bogus shopping tips about pepper size. Decades of deliberate planning created a less-hot jalapeño.
Steve Albini: Grinding It Out in the Studio
Legendary and prolific engineer, Shellac frontman, and Electrical Audio proprietor Steve Albini sits down with PG to talk about how he records guitars, how he gets his own sound, and his stakes on modern guitar culture.
The Hand-made Architecture – Journal from the Heartland
I will admit I am a fan of what might be called antiquated architecture.
Why People in Sweden Do Nature the Right Way
People in Sweden appreciate nature differently than we do in the U.S. Here's how my trips there have reframed how I experience the world.
Rooster Teeth Shut Down by Warner Bros. Discovery
Rooster Teeth is being shut down by parent Warner Bros. Discovery, after unsuccessful attempts to sell the unprofitable entertainment division.
The Skyrocketing Costs Driving Cheeseburger Prices Up—and Restaurant Owners Out - WSJ Escalating payroll costs and diners’ dwindling tolerance for higher checks are putting independent restaurants in a squeeze
Tyrannosaurus Rex May Have Actually Been Three Separate Dinosaurs - IGN
The king of the dinosaurs may have actually had a few friends. Some paleontologists say that there may have been two other species in addition to the T-Rex.
