Cornhuskers Hang On for 8-6 Win Over Shockers

When Will Walsh plunked the first two Wichita State batters he faced, one had to think “here we go again” on a Tuesday night. It is no secret that Nebraska has not played particularly well on Tuesday and Wednesdays the past few years, and with a start like this it was easy to wonder whether that was going to be the case again.

However, after giving up a Shocker run in the bottom of that first inning, Walsh righted himself and proceeded to take care of business through six innings in a quality start. The veteran lefthander found his spots and challenged hitters, giving up a total of six hits, two strikeouts, and only one walk. He did give way after the sixth inning when he gave up three hits, including a two-run home run to Jordan Rogers before getting out of the inning. Despite the rough spots, Walsh is the kind of player that Nebraska would like to have on the mound for these midweek games.

Four straight scoreless innings from Walsh.



Huskers in front 7-1 thru five. pic.twitter.com/oUUN6vKods — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 13, 2024

The Nebraska offense had no trouble putting the bat on the ball and taking advantage of Wichita State errors in the early going. They left a couple of runners on base in the first two innings, but did not get a number on the board until the third. Cole Evans got it started with a one out single and scored two pitches later on Tyler Stone’s fourth home run of the season. Nebraska took the lead, 2-1.

Garrett Anglim then stroked a single and advanced to third as Clay Bradford followed with another one. Bolt-ball then struck as Bradford swiped second, putting two Cornhuskers in scoring position. After a Dylan Carey strikeout, Ben Columbus smacked the fourth single of the inning to score Anglim and Bradford. When the dust cleared, Nebraska was up 4 to 1.

Coach Bolt shook up the lineup in a major way tonight. Giving Josh Caron a break, Ben Columbus took a turn at catcher and Clay Bradford filled the designated hitter spot. More significant, Rhett Stokes, after his Big Ten Player of the Week honor, was move to the leadoff spot and Cole Evans was slotted into the three-hole. Dylan Hufft made his second consecutive start at second base.

Nebraska scored three more in the top of the fourth inning starting with a lead-off single by Rhett Stokes and Riley Silva reaching on an error by the shortstop. With two on and no one out, Shocker starter Brady Hamilton was lifted for Ryan Geraghty. Cole Evans stuck out swinging and then the Shockers committed a throwing error on an infield ball hit by Tyler Stone that resulted in Stokes scoring and Silva standing on third base. Garrett Anglim then stoked a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield to score Silva. After Geraghty loaded the bases by walking Clay Bradford and Dylan Carey, he walked a third batter in a row, Ben Columbus to score Stone. After a strikeout to end the inning, Nebraska was up 7-1.

Even though they had scored seven runs, it could have been much worse as the Cornhuskers had left eight runners on base up to this point. It was even more of a lopsided game than the score indicated at this point.

After Wichita State plated the two runs on the Rogers home run in the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska struck again in their half of the seventh. Dylan Hufft walked and stole second, and then after two Cornhusker outs, Cole Evans drove him home from third base with his third hit of the game. That made it an 8-3 Nebraska lead.

After the seventh inning stretch, Evan Borst took the mound for Nebraska to protect a five-run lead. The Shockers put in a couple of left-handed pinch hitters to face the righty from Des Moines, Iowa, who promptly said them down with a fly out and a 93-mph fastball strikeout. He ended the inning a second strikeout in a row.

The Big Red put a couple of runners on in the top of the eighth and then things got exciting for the Shockers in the bottom of the inning. Borst hit the first hitter and then gave up a double to Derek Williams, putting two runners in scoring position with no outs. At that point Borst bowed his neck and proceeded to strike out Johnson and Rogers, throwing heat and a filthy breaking pitch. Coach Childress then opted to bring in Jackson Brockett for the lefty-lefty matchup.

Up came Ryan Callahan who smacked a pitch right back to Brockett, ricocheting off his glove to Dylan Carey, who for some reason opted to not throw to first even though it appeared he had time. That scored a run and opened the flood gate as Josh Livingston and Jaden Gustafson both smoked singles, chasing Brockett from the game and cutting the lead to Nebraska lead to two.

In came Casey Daiss with two outs and the two tying runs on base. He ended the inning on three pitches on a ground ball to Stone as first base. Wichita State scored four runs in the inning to make it 8-6 Nebraska.

After Nebraska could not capitalize on Cole Evans’ fourth hit of the game in the top of the ninth, Daiss came out to face the top of the Shocker’s order. Despite a single by Derek Williams, Daiss retired the side to notch his third save of the season and the win for the Cornhuskers. Final score, Nebraska 8 and Wichita State 6.

Like he did about the same time last season, Cole Evans is heating up. His four hits tonight led the team. Ben Columbus is also finding his stroke adding three RBI as he filled in for Josh Caron. There are hitters on this team and it will be prime time viewing to see how Will Bolt decides game to game who is going to be in the lineup. That’s a good problem to have.

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow in Wichita at 6:05. The freshman from Elkhorn North, Ryan Harrahill, will make his first appearance of the season getting the start.

Notes:

· Nebraska stranded fourteen runners tonight. That was an issue last year, yet thus far in the new season, they have still put decent numbers up on the scoreboard. However, this is the type of thing that can come back to haunt a team at some point of the season.

· The win tonight was Will Walsh’s first of the season. This was a solid start for him after a couple of shaky outings. As the season moves forward it will be interested to see where he fits in.

· The Cornhuskers have scored a number of runs with two outs the last few games, including four tonight. Batters are also working opposing pitchers, forcing them to throw a lot of pitches.

· The Shockers did not help themselves tonight with three errors and give up six walks.