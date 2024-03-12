HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: NEBRASKA 10 Maine 0

In sports, we use the famous boxing phrase, “Everyone has a puncher’s chance,” but that includes all those guys who Mike Tyson was fighting on ESPN in his rise during the 80’s. They bled a lot and tended to sleep soundly in front of drunk and noisy fans.

That being said, the Maine Black Bears squad entered this game 1-16 against no-so-great competition and fresh off an 8-0 shellacking from Northern Colorado in the game before. The odds of a “puncher’s chance” upset seemed as doubtful as young Tyson’s battered opponents. Nebraska’s job was simple - take care of business and work on eliminating the mistakes which had continued to plague them on and off.

Black Bears starter Alysen Reith walked five batters in the 1st inning to kick off the proceedings. With a 3-0 lead - two of which were walked in - McKinley Malecha and Billie Andrews effectively put the game out of reach in back-to-back at bats, Malecha with a 2-RBI single and Andrews with a 3-run bomb to center.

It was Billie’s second HR of the day and extended her current hitting streak to 19 games.

On the mound, Sarah Harness was flawless, tossing a shutout while striking out 6 and scattering 5 hits over 5 innings. And , most importantly, she did not walk or hit anyone and threw no wild things. The Huskers tacked on 2 more in the 4th courtesy of some Maine errors for a final score of 10-0. Both goals attained.

The Huskers return to action at Bowlin at 5:30PM for a rematch against Northern Colorado.

Nebraska Cornhuskers