HUSKER HEAT: Nebraska Softball Is Home To Stay For Awhile

We’re back for our second show tonight following the Huskers return from the Razorback Rumble in Fayetteville and also two games earlier today down in Lincoln.

They are in town this weekend as well for the Big Red Spring Classic where they will play Northern Colorado (again), North Dakota and Creighton (ew).

We will review last weekend, preview the next, mock an opposing fan, celebrate all the Husker Katelyns (multiple spellings) and talk about Billie Andrews’ amazing season thus far.

