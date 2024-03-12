HUSKERS SOFTBALL Recap: Northern Colorado 5 NEBRASKA 3

In WWII, France had a home field advantage against Germany and did such a lousy job with it, they ended up hosting their conquerers for the next few years. Now, Huskers softball aren’t quite to the point of being forced at gunpoint to watch POW’s play soccer against the German national team, but today they dropped a 5-3 match to Northern Colorado lowering their home record to 0-5 on the 2024 season.

This is a problem when their next nine games are at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln starting with Maine in a few hours, four more this weekend in the Big Red Spring Classic (including Creighton), a mid-week UNO game and their first Big 10 series hosting Illinois.

Northern Colorado has been in Nebraska since March 9th starting in an Omaha tourney and will not head home until their Huskers tourney concludes on the 17th. Already here for the 10-day long-haul, they said, “Sure, why not?” when presented with a chance to add a Tuesday game.

And the decision looks even better as the Bears pecked, poked and prodded against a Husker team who just couldn’t seem to put anything together. 3 hits and a hit batsmen led to 3 Northern Colorado runs in the top of the 3rd, the biggest damage coming on a 2-run single by Sabrina Javorsky who witched one up the middle. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)

They did more of the same for runs in the 5th and 6th innings for would end up putting the game out of reach. Isabelle DiNapoli allowed a bucket full of baserunners but managed to work out of it limiting the Huskers to 3 runs in 5 innings of work. Ace Erin Caviness finished things off holding the Huskers hitless in the last 2 innings for her 1st save.

The Huskers seemed out of sorts for most of the afternoon leaving 10 runners on base thru five innings including the bases loaded twice. In the 1st inning, they filled them with one out but could only manage to bring one runner home. Perhaps the pressure of knowing they’ll have rack up more runs than expected this season is showing, but only they can relax and let their abilities take over.

In the field, there was trouble with the sun and some miscommunications. And on the mound, while there were no walks, Kaylin Kinney and Caitlyn Olensky combined to give up 10 hits and drill 3 batters. Olensky continues to show flashes though, as she managed to get out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam by bearing down striking out the last two batters to keep the game in reach.

On a day which seemed to be defined by Northern Colorado bringing their runners home while NU couldn’t, the Andrews sisters provided some upside. Brooke made another hit-robbing highlight diving to snag a sinking liner. Her defense in center field this season has been stellar and she also shows off a strong arm to go with the acrobatics.

Meanwhile Billie singled in the 4th to extend her hitting streak to 18 games and added her 51st career homer in the 6th, a 2-run job which brings her within 3 of the school record.

The Huskers return to action at approximately 5pm vs. the Maine Black Bears. Along with streaming audio on the Huskers app, the game will also be available on the B1G+ app as well.

