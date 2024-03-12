Fred Hoiberg Named Co-Coach of the Year in the Big Ten: Keisei Tominaga and Rienk Mast Named All-Conference

Bill Moos really knows how to hire a Men’s Basketball coach.

In quite a turnaround, Fred Hoiberg is possibly on the cusp of doing what no other Nebraska Men’s Basketball coach has been able to do and that is win a NCAA tournament basketball game. He hasn’t done it yet, but he is setting Nebraska up in a position it has not been in for quite some time.

He currently has his team, which was picked to be 12th in the Big Ten before the season, heading into the conference tournament with the #3 seed and a 22-9 record.

In his first three seasons at Nebraska, Hoiberg’s Huskers won a combined 24 games.

Then everybody who knows everything said that he should be fired.

Instead cooler heads prevailed and Hoiberg remade the program in a different image and wins 16 games last year and 22 games so far this season.

Well, well, well today it was announced that Fred Hoiberg is the Big Ten’s Co-Coach of the Year for the 2023-2024 season. He shares it with Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

Our leader in Lincoln. @CoachHoiberg » 2023-24 Big Ten Co-Coach of the Year pic.twitter.com/1eKX9FZ5ox — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) March 12, 2024

"This, to me, is gonna go down as one of my all-time favorite teams that I've ever coached."



️ @CoachHoiberg, on 2023-24 @HuskerMBB#B1Gtoday pic.twitter.com/pnRLrGCHZP — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) March 12, 2024

Congrats to Fred Hoiberg and give that man a raise.

Congratulations is in order also for Keisei Tominaga who was named second-team all-conference by the coaches and third-team by the media.

One of the most electrifying players in the B1G.@KeiseiTominaga » 2023-24 All-Big Ten Honoree pic.twitter.com/RLuQ86vMr9 — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) March 12, 2024

Also to join Tominaga is Rienk Mast who voted third team all-conference by the coaches and a honorable-mention by the media.

All-around player.



Rienk Mast » 2023-24 All-Big Ten Honoree pic.twitter.com/Mxg6TAVbiu — Nebraska Men's Basketball (@HuskerMBB) March 12, 2024

Here’s the statement from Nebraska: