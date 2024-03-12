Nebraska Baseball’s Rhett Stokes Named Big Ten Player of the Week

For it being the first games at Haymarket Park for Rhett Stokes, the JUCO transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, he sure looked like he was right at home in the Hawks Field batter’s box.

Let’s look at his stats on the 3 game series:

9-12 (.750 batting avg.)

3 straight 3-hit games

4 doubles

5 RBIs

2 runs scored

Rhett really got the Husker offense going in all 3 games.

On Friday, he was one of only a couple bats that had anything going whatsoever. On Saturday, he kept the offense going from the bottom to top. Finally on Sunday, he struck the big blow that tied the game, put the momentum squarely in the 3rd base dugout, and set up maybe the greatest inning by a Husker team (especially against a quality pitcher) in over a decade.

This was Nebraska’s first weekly award of the season, and first PotW award since Max Anderson on 4/10/2023, when Max combined to hit 3 home runs and 7 RBIs in a series at Michigan and game against Kansas State.

Well deserved, Rhett!