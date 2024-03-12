Corn Flakes: Players of The Week, Tony White, and A Murder Plot With a Python

March Madness is a little more fun this year with both the Husker men and women’s teams getting a shot. I am excited to see them play and hope both teams make a run.

I know I’m a little ahead of myself as the men still have a B1G weekend ahead of them.

What are your predictions for the upcoming B1G Ten tournament?

Nebraska

Huskers Top Hawaii Hilo in Doubleheader - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Odden Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Stokes Tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Gray Named Big Ten Player of the Week - University of Nebraska - Official Athletics Website

The Official Athletic Site of the University of Nebraska, partner of WMT Digital. The most comprehensive coverage of the University of Nebraska on the web with rosters, schedules, scores, highlights, game recaps and more!

Nebraska Football: Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers To Watch In Spring Ball, No. 13 Dwight Bootle Ii

Inside Nebraska is counting down the Top 14 Most Intriguing Huskers to Watch during spring ball this year.

Why Nebraska DC Tony White wants to go ‘even harder’ after deciding to return to Lincoln - The Athletic

Last season, White directed the best statistical defensive unit at Nebraska since it joined the Big Ten in 2011.

Elsewhere

Mother of girl injured in Britt Reid crash shocked by commutation - ESPN

The mother of the girl injured in the 2021 crash involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, told ESPN she's still "in shock" that Reid's drunk-driving sentence was commuted by Missouri governor Mike Parson.

College basketball rankings: North Carolina climbs into top five of AP Top 25 after sweeping rival Duke - CBSSports.com

UNC moved into the top five and Duke dropped out of the top 10 following Saturday's rivalry game result

March Madness 2024: College basketball conference tournament predictions, picks, odds, sleepers - CBSSports.com

Conference tournaments get underway this week for the top leagues and our experts pick who will be cutting down the nets

What we know about Kamilla Cardoso’s suspension, the NCAA Tournament implications of South Carolina-LSU fight - The Athletic

Explaining the South Carolina-LSU scuffle that led to Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso getting suspended

Well that’s a plan...

2 men planned to have ‘large’ python eat woman’s daughter before blowing up her house, police say

https://www.wilx.com/2024/03/11/2-men-planned-have-large-python-eat-womans-daughter-before-blowing-up-her-house-police-say/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=snd&utm_content=wilx