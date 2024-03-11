Monday Night Therapy: Nebraska Rising. - TONIGHT AT 8 PM CENTRAL JOIN US

It was a fairly decent weekend for Nebraska Athletics as the wrestling team finished third in the Big Ten in the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament with Ridge Lovett claiming a Big Ten Championship at 149 pounds.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team beat Michigan on the road and it was almost like an afterthought for everybody. They beat Michigan soundly, playing well in the process and they have the right momentum going into the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament this week as the number three seed which means they will have two byes.

The Husker women’s basketball team took Iowa to overtime in the Big Ten title game, unfortunately didn’t finish and win, but against the number three team in the nation, that’s a pretty good representation.

The Nebraska track and field men’s and women’s team both finished in the top 25 and out of 12 Husker entries, eight earned first team All-America honors by placing in the top eight.