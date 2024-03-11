Monday Meanderings of a Nebraska Baseball Fan: Back Home in the 402

Home Cookin’

Truth be told, this highly anticipated home opener series against South Alabama started off like a dud. Splat. Yuck. It was kick the dog ugly. But then the sun came out and the temperatures warmed up a bit on Saturday and Sunday, and all was good again in Huskerville.

Nobody really played well in the first game, except Rhett Stokes, who I will talk about later. Therefore, we will just sum it up like this: the boys got their butts kicked, Bolt challenged them to do better, the coaches did sleep much, period.

The Nebraska team that the fan base expected to see did show up on Saturday. Brett Sears was once again the star, going eight innings and giving up four hits and two runs. He has emerged as the anchor of the pitching staff and the team’s emotional leader as well. I would have to believe they will look to slot him back on Fridays to set the tone for the weekend.

The offense caught fire and we really got to see Bolt ball up close. The team executed the hit-and-run on at least three occasions and Rhett Stokes put down a beautiful bunt for a safety squeeze that amped up the crowd. It also became very apparent that the coaching staff has a tremendous amount of depth and a number of guys that they are trying to get in the lineup. It’s a good problem to have, but also contributes to the juggling of the starting nine we have seen this weekend.

On Sunday I had a sick feeling in my stomach at the start as Nebraska didn’t look like they adjusted to the clocks being set an hour ahead. Freshman Ty Horn made his first college start, and it wasn’t bad enough that he had the expected jitters and struggled, but the defense let him down with two fielding errors in the first inning. In fact, Nebraska has four errors in the game, which won’t sit well with Coach Bolt. Fortunately, Cornhusker hitting coupled with South Alabama pitching woes brought the Big Red back into the game and eventually a comfortable 12-7 win.

It was the team’s third series win of this still young season, and the home crowd left the ballpark feeling good.

Well That Worked Out Okay

There is a significant amount of offensive talent on this team, forcing Coach Bolt to make a variety of decisions each time he writes down a lineup. Part of the issue is that he also places a very high priority on defense and he does not want to totally sacrifice that, and many of the players that he wants to get into the game play the same positions. Case Sanderson is an example. He’s a first baseman and he is going to be behind Tyler Stone this season. Will Walsh has made a start there as well. However, Sanderson it hitting very well and deserves at-bats.

I found it interesting, and I don’t know what this says about our team, but in Game 1 on Friday, Nebraska started three players that were hitting below .200, two of them below .150. The team was eleven games into the season and the starting lineup included three batters hitting below the Mendoza line. Ouch! Especially when there were other players sitting on the bench hitting much better than that. Since Cayden Brumbaugh was sidelined with a bum shoulder, the staff “converted” Will Jesske into a second baseman, and for the most part he held up well and also put the bat on the ball. But in this game, he was not in the lineup.

In fairness to one of those guys, Gabe Swansen, he is mired in a horrible slump and the coaching staff is trying to give him opportunities to fight out of it. And, another of those players, Rhett Stokes ended up having an incredible weekend, possibly securing his spot in the lineup at third base. Stokes came into the game hitting just a bit above .100. When the dust cleared on Sunday, he had gone 3 for 4 in each of the three games with five RBI and raised his average to .455. I can’t think of a better example of a guy who took advantage of an opportunity when it was given to him.

Go Big Rhett.@RhettStokes1 hit .750 (9-for-12) with four doubles, five RBI and two runs in three games vs. South Alabama.



He's your B1G Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/LibmiW16Qi — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) March 11, 2024

The other guy that was in that boat also produced and in quite a bit fewer at-bats, Dylan Hufft is hitting .500. Obviously, the coaches know what they are doing, and I have heard Coach Bolt say a number of times that he does put weight on how guys are hitting in BP over a few days when determining whether to put them in. This all turned out pretty good for the team this weekend.

I Got Too Many Guys!

I don’t know when this team will have a settled lineup. Each of the three used this weekend were significantly different. I’ve just shared a few reasons why that is the case, but there are a few other things to factor in.

Two starters and effective players early on are injured and out of the lineup. I’ve mentioned Brumbaugh, but Josh Overbeek hasn’t played since the first weekend in Texas. He was hitting over .400, driving in runs, and could swipe a base. His defense was also very good. He should be ready to go in a couple of weeks, but until Stokes stepped up this weekend, third base was in flux.

The staff really wants to get production out of Swansen and Ben Columbus, two veterans that produced last year. I’m not sure how much patience will be shown, especially when younger guys are hitting. My guess is that Bolt wants a little more settled lineup when the team starts the Big Ten season. Until then, I expect we will still seek quite a bit of change on the card he hands the umpire each game.

You Gotta’ Play the Good Teams

As Aaron Rastovski noted in his Friday recap, this is only the second time Nebraska has lost a home opener in the new millennium. There is a little I want to add to this. First and foremost, Will Bolt has continued a pattern established by his predecessor, Darin Erstad, of scheduling quality opponents to start the year. Some were even critical of Erstad back in the day of maybe over-scheduling tough teams!

Both coaches recognize the importance of testing yourself against quality opponents, but also recognize the importance of RPI and other tools used to determine regional qualifiers. Traditionally, if Nebraska did not take on high quality teams early in the season, the weak Big Ten would not give them the kind of bump they would need to be ranked or rated high enough for post-season consideration. That would leave a very narrow window to qualify, which was to win the conference tournament.

South Alabama is perhaps the toughest opponent Nebraska has scheduled for a home opener, at least in the last twenty-five years. Two starting pitchers were in the SEC last year and are now on a team that has been rebuilt with quality players across the board. In years past, that first game of the season at Haymarket Park may have very well have been against Northern Colorado or North Dakota State. Teams that Nebraska usually dispatched quite easily (though getting whipped last year by the Bison in a midweek game still smarts!).

I’ve been hesitant about Nebraska scheduling home games in early March because of the unpredictable Nebraska weather, but if they can continue to bring in quality teams like the South Alabama Jaguars for a three-game series, I’d much rather watch that than opening the home season against Loras College or Grand View.

Gorgeous!

It would not be Monday if I didn’t include at least a little fashion critique. This week it is all very positive. On a beautiful blue-sky afternoon Saturday, nothing could make my heart feel any better than to see my beloved Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field in their incredible cream and scarlet uniforms! Gorgeous! And I’m good with the regular whites on Friday and the pinstripes on Sunday. They look like a baseball team! A University of Nebraska baseball team!

Looking Ahead a Bit

I’ll wrap this up with a couple of quick ones. First, it was great to be back at the ballpark. I really like our home stadium and seeing a lot of red show up even when the weather was less than desirable on Friday, it warmed my heart. It’s baseball season!

I’m also really curious what pitchers will start the two games in Wichita on Tuesday and Wednesday. I wonder if we will get a look at another freshman at one of them. Jackson Brockett, Caleb Clark, Jalen Worthley, and Will Walsh are all lefthanders that may get the call. In a lesson learned from last year, the boys have to get wins in the midweek games.