Corn Flakes: Nebrasketball Clinches Double Bye and WBB Takes Iowa to Overtime

What an effort by the Husker women’s basketball team! Four games in four days and taking the #3 team in the country to overtime. Of course, a win would have been preferable, and it was well within reach, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Now we wait to see where the ladies are seeded in the NCAA tournament. What do you think? I suspect they could be as high as a #7 seed, but I could see an #8 or #9 too.

Corn Flakes

Sports!

And, one day later, she went from hero to villain...

Then There’s This

