Wrestling: Ridge Lovett Wins Big Ten Title, Huskers Place Third as Team

In the ultra-competitive Big Ten Conference, the Huskers put together a strong performance in their conference tournament, setting them up for a nice run at NCAAs.

For the second year in a row, Nebraska crowned a Big Ten Champion when top-seeded Ridge Lovett earned the win at 149 pounds. Last year, it was Silas Allred who won conference gold. Before that, Nebraska went seven seasons without a conference champion. This year, Nebraska saw nine of its 10 starters qualify for the NCAA Championships with just Bubba Wilson at 174 needing an at-large bid.

The Huskers added three 3rd-place finishers among its nine placers on the way to a third-place finish in the team race. Penn State ran away with the team title behind its five champions and seven total finalists, scoring 170.5 points. Michigan finished second with 123.5 points — the Wolverines had four finalists but no champions. The Huskers placed third with their 118 points, and Iowa came in fourth with 110.5 and no individual champions.

Weight-By-Weight Breakdown

*FloWrestling rankings used

125 pounds

After going 2-2 on Day 1, 5-seed Caleb Smith found himself in the 7th-place match against Wisconsin’s 3-seed Eric Barnett.

Barnett struck first with a takedown, but Smith reversed him to cut the Badger’s lead to 3-2. After that, it was all Barnett though as he collected a pair of takedowns, a reversal and four near-fall points, downing Smith via 17-2 tech fall.

With his 2-3 record on the weekend, Smith finished in 8th place and has qualified for the NCAA Championships in two weeks. It’ll be his third trip to NCAAs after qualifying twice at Appalachian State. He’s now 20-9 in his first season as a Husker.

133 pounds

After going 3-1 on Day 1 of Big Tens with his only loss a 4-3 decision to 5-seed Aaron Nagao of Penn State, Nebraska’s 4-seed Jacob Van Dee took on Iowa’s 14-seed Brody Teske of Iowa in the consolation semis this morning.

After a scoreless first period, Teske struck first with a second-period escape after a hard ride by Van Dee where he built up 1:16 in riding time. In the third, Van Dee went up 2-1 with a reversal, followed quickly by a Teske escape. Van Dee then scored a takedown before giving up the escape to go up 5-3. Teske then got a takedown with four seconds left to go up 6-5. The mat officials called a two point near-fall for Teske at the end, giving him an 8-5 lead (8-6 with Van Dee’s riding-time point), but the call was challenged by Nebraska and the near-fall points were waived off, sending the match to sudden victory tied at 6-6.

In sudden victory, Van Dee shot in first and looked to have collected both of Teske’s legs for a takedown, but it wasn’t called on the mat. Instead, Teske worked around the position and secured the takedown himself to go up 9-6. Again, Nebraska threw a brick, and again the call on the mat was reversed (Note: the Big Ten this year started using an independent review process, so the refs weren’t reviewing their own calls on the mat. I applaud the move). Van Dee left the mat with the 9-6 win, moving him on to the 3rd-place match and another shot at Penn State’s Nagao.

In the 3rd-place match, Van Dee gave up an early takedown before eventually getting pinned in the first period by the dangerous Nagao.

Van Dee finished the weekend with a 4-2 record to finish fourth and should receive a pretty good seed at nationals. He’s now 22-8 on the year.

141 pounds

With his 3-1 record on Saturday, Nebraska’s 4-seed Brock Hardy faced Iowa’s 3-seed Real Woods in this morning’s consolation semifinal round.

After a scoreless first period, Hardy chose down to start the second period. Woods put on a hard ride and even scored two near-fall points before Hardy struck back with a late reversal and two near-fall points of his own. Woods then scored an escape at the end of the period before getting another one to start the third period, tying the match at 4-4. In the third, Woods was the one who secured the late takedown, getting the 8-4 decision win over Hardy, dropping him to the 5th-place match.

Wrestling for fifth, Hardy took on 7-seed Mitch Moore of Rutgers. In the first period, Hardy and Moore got into a scramble, but it was Hardy who was able to get a no-control fall for the win.

141 | @theebrockhardy locks up 5th with the PIN pic.twitter.com/i5aSU2zEh0 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

With his 4-2 record and fifth-place finish on the weekend, Hardy is now 19-8 on the year heading to nationals.

149 pounds

After a perfect Day 1 at Big Tens, Nebraska’s 1-seed Ridge Lovett took on 2-seed Austin Gomez of Michigan in today’s final.

Lovett used some incredible defense in the first period to fend off Gomez’s initial attacks, but the Wolverine was able to get in on a low shot where he gathered both of Lovett’s ankles for a takedown. Lovett answered with a quick escape and a takedown of his own off an under-hook trip, taking the 4-3 lead.

Lovett was given an escape in the second period before Gomez chose neutral in the third to avoid Lovett’s top wrestling. Lovett did give up a stall point but was able to hold off the explosive and powerful Gomez for the 5-4 decision win and his first career Big Ten title.

Ridge Lovett doin’ what he does best!



No. 1 at 149 earns a 5-4 decision over Austin Gomez to claim a @bigten Championship! #B1GWrestle x @HuskerWrestling pic.twitter.com/c5OnbyT5BY — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) March 10, 2024

After going 3-0 this weekend in collecting conference gold, the Husker junior is now 23-1 on the year and 70-16 in his career.

157 pounds

After going 3-1 on Day 1, Nebraska’s 5-seed Peyton Robb started Sunday with a matchup against 3-seed Brayton Lee of Indiana in the consolation semis.

Robb and Lee wrestled a scoreless first period before Robb scored first with an escape in the second period. In the third, Robb started on top and put on a tough ride, giving up an escape with just 10 seconds left, securing the riding-time point and the 2-1 decision win.

157 | With the 2-1 decision @Probb290 advances to the 3rd place match! pic.twitter.com/uqv0QOwB53 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

Advancing to the 3rd-place match, Robb earned the win over 4-seed Jared Franek of Iowa via medical forfeit. With his 4-1 record on the weekend, Robb finished in third place and improves to 20-6 on the year. He’s now 95-33 in his career and needs five wins at NCAAs to join Nebraska’s 100-win club.

165 pounds

Nebraska’s 5-seed Antrell Taylor went 2-1 yesterday, falling to 1-seed Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in the semifinals, dropping him down to today’s consolation semi against 6-seed Cameron Amine of Michigan.

In that match, the two wrestled a scoreless first period to start. Taylor then scored a second-period escape before Amine got an escape of his own in the third. The match went to sudden victory tied at 1-1. After a scoreless sudden victory period, the two went to tiebreakers.

In the first tiebreaker, Amine rode Taylor out for the full 30 seconds but gave up a point on a stall call, giving Taylor the 2-1 lead. In the second tiebreaker, Amine scored a quick escape to tie the match at 2-2 with an 18-second advantage in riding time. Amine held on to down Taylor 3-2 on the riding-time advantage, dropping Taylor down to the 5th-place match.

Wrestling for fifth, Taylor took on 11-seed Chris Moore of Illinois. Taylor was able to get in on a takedown in the first period and held on for the 4-1 decision win. With his 3-2 weekend and 5th-place finish, Taylor is now 20-7 on the season.

165 | @TaylorAntrell secures the 4-1 decision and finishes 5th pic.twitter.com/CpWv0W9AR2 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

174 pounds

After going 1-2 yesterday and dropping out of the main bracket, Nebraska’s 12-seed Bubba Wilson competed in the 9th-place bracket today. First, he took on Maryland’s 11-seed Dominic Solis in the semifinal round. Wilson scored four takedowns and two near-fall points on the way to an 18-9 major decision win. In the 9th-place final, Wilson again dropped 13-seed DJ Shannon of Michigan State, this time an 8-6 decision.

174 | @bubbawi56442129 finishes his Big Ten run with an 8-6 decision over MSU's DJ Shannon to finish 9th #GBR pic.twitter.com/Pagff7J8y3 — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

Wilson went a combined 3-2 this weekend, finishing in 9th place. He’ll need an at-large bid to earn his third career NCAA qualification.

184 pounds

After a first-round bye, Nebraska’s 2-seed Lenny Pinto went 1-1 yesterday with a loss to Penn State’s 3-seed Bernie Truax in the semis which dropped him to today’s consolation semis.

Pinto faced Ohio State’s 4-seed Ryder Rogotzke in that match. The Husker sophomore scored two takedowns and four near-fall points in the first period, breaking open a 10-1 lead.

In the second, Rogotzke scored a reversal, but Pinto escaped and was right back in for another takedown to go up 14-3. In the third, Pinto gave up a couple points for stalling before giving up a late takedown, winning the match 15-9 by decision.

With the win, Pinto advanced to the 3rd-place match where he faced 5-seed Jaden Bullock of Michigan. After a scoreless first period, Pinto and Bullock exchanged escapes before going to sudden victory where Pinto was able to come out on top in a scramble situation, earning the 4-1 win and 3rd-place finish.

184 | @Goodlen7 gets it done in OT‼️



Lenny finishes 3rd and is a two-time NCAA Qualifier. pic.twitter.com/LnX9rTrK2f — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

With his 3-1 record on the weekend, Pinto is now 22-4 on the year going into NCAAs.

197 pounds

Nebraska’s 4-seed Silas Allred won his first two matches yesterday but dropped his semifinal match to 1-seed Aaron Brooks, placing him in today’s consolation semifinal round.

In that consolation semi, Allred took on Ohio State’s 6-seed Luke Geog. After a scoreless first period, Allred scored an escape and a takedown to go up 4-0, but Geog was injured in the exchange and unable to continue, giving Allred the win via injury default.

Moving on to the 3rd-place match, Allred faced Maryland’s 2-seed Jaxon Smith. After a scoreless first period, Allred scored first with an escape in the second period. Smith then answered with a third-period escape to tie the match at 1-1.

From then, it was all Allred as he was able to collect three takedowns in the final period, earning the 10-3 decision win to finish third.

197 | @silas_allred with the commanding 10-3 victory for the 3rd-place finish pic.twitter.com/XGur0Ypr1a — Nebraska Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) March 10, 2024

With his 4-1 record on the weekend, Allred is now 24-6 on the year and will be in line for a good seed at NCAAs as he searches for his first All-American finish.

285 pounds

After going 2-1 yesterday with a pair of upset wins that helped him clinch an NCAA qualification, Nebraska’s 10-seed Nash Hutmacher faced Michigan’s Lucas Davison in the consolation semis.

Hutmacher was in on a couple shots on Davison but wasn’t able to capitalize in the first period as Davison scored a takedown to go up 3-0. In the second, Davison scored an escape and another takedown to go up 7-0 before putting Hutmacher on his back for the pinfall.

With the loss, Hutmacher fell to the 5th-place match where he took on Iowa’s 7-seed Bradley Hill who beat Hutmacher in Saturday’s opening round. Much like that first match, the two traded escapes again before Hill scored the winning takedown late in the third period.

With his 3-2 record and 6th-place finish this weekend, Hutmacher is now 8-5 on the year and will be at NCAAs in a couple weeks — an incredible accomplishment.