Nebraska Baseball with Wild Comeback to Win Series Over South Alabama

On a day where Nebraska athletics were happening all around the region, the baseball game was played all over the board. So many unusual things were happening on the diamond at Haymarket Park that you could almost hear the ghost of Johnny Carson saying “Weird, wild stuff” each inning. Luckily the home team figured out the pitching and the bats halfway through the game. The defense though, is going to

It was a first inning to forget for the Freshman Ty Horn, making his first start on the mound as a Husker. A full count walk to the Jags leadoff hitter and perennial thorn in Nebraska’s side, Will Turner, was followed up by errors on Nebraska’s 2 injury replacements at third base and second base, allowing Turner to score. A bad start became catastrophic as South Alabama first baseman Lucas Ismaili lifted a ball to left that the wind carried and cleared the fence by about 2 feet, but just like that, USA was up 4-0 in the first inning after only 4 batters, again.

Nebraska went quietly in their half of the inning, trying to push ball to right field, which would have been perfect the last two days, but with the change in wind direction, blowing straight in from right field, was a recipe for easy pop ups.

Horn rebounded nicely in the second, keeping the ball out of the dangerous Haymarket winds with 3 straight ground outs. The Husker offense started to get things going in the bottom of the inning. Ty Stone led off the inning with a double, and Clay Bradford and Garret Anglim followed him up with walks. Ben Columbus hit a sharp grounder down the first base line that the Jags first baseman snagged, but Stone came home to score. Dylan Carey drew a walk (twice after throwing his bat on what looked to be ball 4 earlier in the at bat), and then maybe the Huskers hottest hitter, Rhett Stokes, grounded into a double play to end the inning at 4-1.

The Jags came right back keeping the pressure on NU, and NU cracked again. A 2 out single was followed by a sharp grounder to 3B that went right under Stokes legs for his second error of the game. The left fielder was slow to get the ball in and the runner scored all the way from second. After stealing 3rd, Horn struck out the USA batter, but on a wild pitch that allowed the runner to score from third as the batter safely ran to first. 6-1 Jags.

Nebraska scratched a run across in the bottom of the 3rd as Riley Silva walked, advanced to 2nd on a balk, and was brought in on an RBI single from Case Sanderson. Two more walks loaded the bases, but for the second inning in a row, a double play ended the inning.

Mason McConnaughey got a little life back in the Huskers’ dugout by striking out the side in the 4th. It seemed to carry over as Dylan Carey laid down a beautiful bunt for a base hit, as he tries to climb out of his slump by any means necessary. Mistakes kept piling up as Carey was picked off first base. To make matters worse, Stokes put a perfectly placed ball down the line for a double, that would have probably scored the fairly good runner in Carey. Oye…

McConnaughey struck out the side AGAIN in the 5th. But that wasn’t even the biggest story of the inning. A medium speed roller was going up the first base line right at Stone, who was standing on 1B, and would have been the easiest out of the day, however McConnaughey grabbed the ball with his glove 3 feet from the base, and realized he didn’t have time to put it in his other hand or even drop it into Stone’s glove. Then instead of tagging the runner who was a step away from getting to him, he tagged Stone. That was the first 4.5 innings in a nutshell.

Finally, FINALLY, the Husker bats came to live in the 5th. Sanderson hit a leadoff single, then was out on a Josh Caron fielder’s choice. Ty Stone also hit a single, and after line drive to center was caught by Turner, Nebraska went to work with 2 outs. Garrett Anglim doubled to deep left center, scoring Caron. USA went back to the bullpen and brought in a reliever who walked each of his first two batters, Will Jesske and Dylan Carey, the latter of which driving in a run. Rhett Stokes then continued his hot Haymarket Park debut and totally redeemed himself on his two errors by hitting a hard liner right up the middle to knot the game right back up at 6-6.

McConnaughey made quick work of the Jags again in the 6th, and then things got fun. After 2 quick outs, Josh Caron walked on 4 pitches, and Stone singled. USA feeling the game was in the balance went and got their closer. Cole Evans slammed the second pitch he saw to the wall, scoring both runners on a double. Two pitches later Anglim struck a solid single to right, scoring Evans. After Anglim stole second, Dylan Hufft worked a full count and then poked a single to center and it was 10-6 before you could blink. But it was not over, Dylan Carey officially ended his slump with a 2 run bomb to the left field berm. 12-6 Huskers.

The Jags tried to mount an answer in the 7th, hitting a leadoff home run off new Husker pitcher Kyle Perry. Dylan Carey was the story of the inning though as the Huskers’ sure handed short stop had two errors on ground balls. One did have sort of a surprising hop to it, but was more than manageable. That drew a mound visit from pitching coach Rob Childress, but he seemed to be focusing most of his energy on Carey instead of the pitcher. Nebraska did make it out of the rest of the inning unscathed.

Compared to the rest of the game, the final 2 innings were fairly uneventful. Tucker Timmerman finally, mercifully finished this adventure of a game off.

Rhett Stokes was the star of the series. He went 7-12 on the series with 5 RBIs. Dylan Carey came out of his slump with a 2 for 3 day with 3 RBIs. Garret Anglim also made his case to be in the lineup more often, going 5 for 8 with 3 doubles and 2 RBIs. Nebraska has a good problem currently, with too many good bats and not enough spots in the lineup to put them.

Mason McCounaghey is the other star for the game. He took something that was going completely sideways and put it back on track. Now, to just get that defense straightened out…

The Huskers next head down to Wichita for a 2 game series with the Shockers on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be the first mid week series of the season for Nebraska, so look for some different guys getting looks potentially. First pitch is set for Tuesday, March 12th at 6pm.