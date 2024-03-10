Nebraska Men’s Basketball Clinches a Top 4 Seed in the B1G Tournament with an 85-70 Win over Michigan

First Half Analysis:

If you were expecting a defensive struggle, you ended up having a heart attack. Nebraska took a 50-43 lead into the half, with both teams shooting the ball exceptionally well. Both teams shot over 50% from the floor and from the 3-point line, which made both coaching staffs pull their hair out from a defensive standpoint. Michigan started out with an 8-2 lead and led by 2 at the under 16 timeout. Nebraska would take the lead shortly after that by some brilliant shots by Keisei Tominaga. Dug McDaniel was doing his best to keep Michigan in this first half, as he started off 5-5 from the floor, including hitting 4 from deep. Nebraska’s lead was around 5-8 points for most of the half, and they took a 7-point lead into the break.

Nebraska finished the first half shooting 21-30 for 70% from the floor, and 6-12 for 50% from deep. The Huskers, normally good from the free throw line, was only 2-5 for 40% from the charity stripe. Nebraska collected 13 rebounds, only 2 of which were offensive. They finished the half with 8 assists compared to only 4 turnovers. Nebraska finished with 26 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Keisei Tominaga, who finished the half with 23 points on 9-12 shooting. He was 4-6 from the 3-point line. Josiah Allick and Rienk Mast both finished with 7 points. Tominaga also led the Huskers with 5 rebounds, while Juwan Gary was second on the team with 3.

Michigan finished the half shooting 16-29 for 55.2% and 8-15 for 53.3% from deep. They went 3-4 for 75% from the free throw line. The Wolverines collected 10 rebounds, only 2 of which were offensive. They had 7 assists compared to 5 turnovers and finished with 14 points in the paint.

The Wolverines were led by Dug McDaniel, who finished the half with 17 points on 6-8 shooting, including 5-6 from deep. Terrance Williams II and Tray Jackson finished the half with 6 points each. McDaniel, Jackson and Nimari Burnett each had 2 rebounds, which paced Michigan in the half. McDaniel led the Wolverines with 3 assists.

Second Half Analysis:

Nebraska did a really good job of opening up the lead early into the second half. Nebraska went up double digits just 5 minutes into the second half and never let it get back into single digits after that. Tominaga had 7 points in the second half, finishing with 30 on the night. A balanced scoring attack kept the offense going, ballooning the lead to 20, but kept the lead around 15 points the final 10 minutes of the game.

Final Stats and Thoughts:

Nebraska finished the contest shooting 33-57 for 57.9% from the floor, while shooting 7-21 for 33.3% from deep. The Huskers went 12-20 for 60% from the free throw line. Nebraska collected 33 rebounds, only 4 of which were offensive. They finished with 13 assists and 8 turnovers, while scoring 48 points in the paint.

The Huskers were led by Keisei Tominaga, who finished with 30 points on 12-17 shooting. Josiah Allick finished with 15 points, while Rienk Mast had 12 and Brice Williams finished with 10. Juwan Gary led Nebraska with 7 rebounds, while Tominaga had 6. Brice Williams finished with 4 assists.

Michigan finished the contest shooting 23-58 for 39.7% from the floor and 9-28 for 32.1% from deep. The Wolverines finished 15-18 for 83.3% from the free throw line. Michigan collected 29 rebounds, 6 of which were offensive. They finished with 10 assists and 9 turnovers, and had 26 points in the paint.

The Wolverines were led by Dug McDaniel, who had 17 points, but was held scoreless in the second half. Terrance Williams II finished with 14 points. Tarris Reed Jr. led the Wolverines with 6 rebounds, while 4 others snared 3 rebounds apiece. McDaniel led the way with 5 assists for Michigan.

Nebraska took care of business on the road, securing a top 4 seed for the 3rd time in their time in the B1G. Having the double bye is crucial, as Nebraska won’t play again until Friday. Finishing 12-8 in conference play and 22 wins on the season will easily be enough to make the NCAA Tournament. Now let’s see what they can do in the BIG tournament.