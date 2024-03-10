Nebraska WBB Loses in Overtime to Iowa 94-89: Big Ten Championship Recap

Nebraska came out of the locker room swinging and went toe-to-toe with the media darling Hawkeyes. The first half was controlled by Nebraska, with their defense playing lights-out in holding Iowa to sub-40% shooting.

You knew the Hawkeyes would catch fire at some point and the question was whether the Huskers had more punches left, playing their fourth game in four days. The emphatic answer is that they did, having a “shot” to win the game in regulation that was off target. Once it got to overtime, Iowa stepped up their defense, especially inside the paint.

Four Huskers scored in double digits, led by Alexis Markowski with 23 points, Natalie Potts with 21, Jaz Shelley (16), and Logan Nissley (13). Shelley and Markowski claimed double-double performances with 13 assists and 13 rebounds respectively. Potts grabbed nine rebounds, nearly notching a double-double of her own.

Nebraska shot 42% (32-77) from the field and 41% (14-34) from three point range compared to 45% (33-74) and 39% (13-33) for Iowa. The Hawkeyes were incredibly cold from long range early in the game, but hit the big shots when it mattered down the stretch. Iowa committed one more turnover than Nebraska (15-14) but outrebounded the Huskers 48-43; a feat few teams have been able to manage this season.

It will be interesting to see where the Huskers are seeded in the NCAA tournament. Projections before the conference tournament had them mostly in the 8-9 range with anything from 7-10 being possible. I’d say they made a case for being on the seven line with their play this week. Nebraska showed themselves to be a well-rounded team that can defend with the best of them and score points with the best of them too.

More conference tournaments wrap up this week and then the selection show will be held in one week, on March 17 at 7 pm (central).

First Quarter

Both teams came up empty on their first possession but you know Iowa’s offense can’t be held down long (3-0 IA). Potts got Nebraska on the board 90 seconds in and Moriarty gave the Huskers the lead (4-3 Neb). Markowski notched a rare four point possession after making a free throw, missing a free throw and putting the offensive rebound in for a three (8-5 Neb). The lead grew to 13-5 midway through the quarter.

Maddie Krull and Jaz Shelley added to the lead (19-9 Neb). Krull also took a charge. Caitlyn Clark finally got on the board seven minutes into the game. Nebraska extended their lead to 11 (22-11) before Iowa fought back, drawing a foul on Markowski in the process.

Nebraska 23 Iowa 17

Second Quarter

Natalie Potts is taking over the Husker road show right now with four points (27-22 Neb). Callin Hake made a circus layup while the announcers continued to calmly talk about Iowa (seriously, acknowledge what a great play that was please!) The theatrics from Iowa players, the bench, and coach whenever a foul is called on them are absurd (31-26 Neb). Clark isn’t hitting from three, but she is getting to the rim and assisting her teammates (34-28 Neb). The Husker women are hustling harder than Iowa right now, going after every loose ball and rebound as if their life depended on it.

Kendall Coley picked up her second foul. Iowa players are throwing themselves to the floor regularly and in complete disbelief when no whistle results (43-30 Neb). Markowski picked up her second foul. A couple of turnovers by Nebraska gave new life to Iowa but a Jaz Shelley rainbow reclaimed the double digit lead.

Nebraska 46 Iowa 35

Potts has 12 points, Shelley 10 and Markowski eight. Nissley has four assists, Shelley and Coley each have three. Markowski has eight rebounds, Potts seven, and Shelley four. Kendall Coley is only credited with one block, but it feels like she should have three. This is a team effort by the Huskers. Even in a championship game, all 11 players have gotten on the floor.

Most surprisingly, Clark has been held to four points in the first half, but she also has eight assists. Iowa is shooting 34% from the field while the Huskers are shooting 46%.

Third Quarter

Clark has already surpassed her first half scoring with five early points (48-42 Neb). Shelley tied up Clark for a jump ball and the screaming from Iowa was pretty funny if you were a Husker fan. Clark took a hard fall (she tripped) and limped around for a while to make sure the refs are nicer to her next time. Iowa is fighting hard after getting punched in the mouth in the first half (52-45 Neb).

Kendall Coley BLOCK THAT SHOT! Wow!

Markowski picked up her third foul (52-49 Neb), and so did Coley. The Hawkeyes are feeling it right now (52-51 Neb) and making a concerted effort to get into the paint. Potts decisively blocked a shot in response. Iowa’s Affolter picked up her third foul. Shelley has had a couple of airballs in this quarter. She is tired.

The pace of the game slowed a bit after turnovers by both teams. The Huskers have gone cold and the Hawkeyes take the lead (53-52 IA). Potts broke the four minute scoring drought with a hook shot (54-52 Neb). Clark picked up her third foul and then she and Markowski traded threes (58-56 Neb). Clark free throws ended the quarter.

Nebraska 58 Iowa 58

Fourth Quarter

Opening salvos were fired with Nebraska coming out on the better end after a Potts three (61-60 Neb). Clark and Markowski free throws exchanged the lead (63-62 Neb). Coley fouled out; she was having a very good game (65-63 IA). Iowa’s Stuelke picked up her third foul; there is a LOT of shoving in the paint.

HAKE!! (66-65 Neb).

NISSLEY!! (69-65 Neb)

A big basket by Markowski and rebound by Potts increased the breathing room (73-67 Neb) with three minutes left.

CLARK IS CALLED FOR THE OFFENSIVE FOUL - HER FOURTH!!! Nissley took the shot and stayed down for a bit. Iowa’s Stuelke picked up her fourth foul and the Huskers are in the bonus. Shelley hit both free throws and then Potts picked Clark’s pocket (75-67 Neb).

Step back three by Clark (75-70 Neb) with 2:07.

Layup for Iowa (75-72 Neb) at 1:42.

Markowski! (77-72 Neb) at 1:21.

Martin three (77-75 Neb) at 1:02.

Foul on Potts (77-75 Neb) and Iowa is in the bonus the rest of the way.

Clark jumper and the game is tied! (77-77) at 29.8 seconds.

With the shot clock dark, the Huskers are holding and watching. Timeout at 9.8 seconds.

Amy Williams still has one timeout.

Nissley’s basket is no good. Regulation ends in a 77-77 tie. The Huskers wanted to get it inside to Markowski, but everyone in the building knew that, including the Hawkeyes.

Overtime

Iowa struck first (79-77 IA) and then Potts missed a short shot. Martin in the corner extended the lead (82-77 IA). Iowa tried a flop but it wasn’t called and Markowski converted the shot (82-79 IA).

Potts! (82-81 IA)

Jump ball! Iowa fans wanted a foul on Shelley. Too bad. Husker ball.

NISSLEY!!! (84-82 Neb)

Martin answered (85-84 IA)

Potts fouled Clark (her fourth foul). Clark missed one and made one (86-84 IA).

NISSLEY AGAIN!! (87-86 Neb) and Clark answered (89-87 IA) with 51 seconds.

Turnover by Nebraska. Potts fouled out with 37 seconds left. Clark made the free throws (91-87 IA).

Nissley’s shot is blocked and Iowa recovers the loose ball with 28 seconds left.

I really hate that the narrative is going to be about the Iowa comeback and nothing will be said about the great team play by the Huskers or the excellent game plan they brought in.

Markowski fouled Stuelke (her fourth foul). She missed both (91-87 IA). Amy Williams called her final timeout.

Markwoski! (91-89 IA)

Callin Hake fouled Kate Martin with 18.5 seconds left. One free throw went in and one missed and Iowa got the offensive rebound and foul (94-89 IA) with 17 seconds.

Final. Iowa 94 Nebraska 89